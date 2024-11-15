"Zooming" Into Trouble: Navigating The Risks Of Virtual Charity Meetings

Earlier this summer, the Charity Commission re-published their guidance as to the rules surrounding charity trustee meetings.

During the pandemic, the Charity Commission issued temporary guidance which allowed all charities to hold virtual meetings. This guidance was withdrawn by the Charity Commission on 21st June 2022. Whilst the guidance has not been in effect for over two years, many charities may have continued to operate virtually, potentially putting the validity of their decisions at risk if they do not have the relevant powers to hold virtual meetings.

In order for a charity to have the power to hold a virtual or hybrid (when some participants attend remotely and some in person) meeting, their governing documents need to set out, explicitly, that they can hold meetings electronically.

Most older charities would not have included this power in their governing documents when the charity was established.

If your governing documents do not set out an explicit power to hold electronic or hybrid meetings, then you should make sure that all meetings are held face-to-face or risk any decisions you make during that meeting being invalid.

