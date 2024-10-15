New Draft Code Of Fundraising Practice 2024/25 – Have Your Say Before 1 November 2024

A public consultation has been launched to seek comments on the new draft Code of Fundraising Practice.

What is the Code of Fundraising Practice?

The Code of Fundraising Practice is the standard, set by the Fundraising Regulator, which applies to all charities and third party fundraisers. It reflects the various fundraising laws and regulations currently in force and covers a wide range of fundraising methods.

Consultation on the draft

The Fundraising Regulator's Standards Committee has been undergoing the process of reviewing the Code, including seeking input from stakeholders back in Autumn 2022 – a process which solicitors from Wrigleys were engaged with. That engagement has now led to an updated draft Code which is intended to:

be more accessible and user-friendly;

make use of signposting to other resources to avoid duplication or contradiction;

protect all those involved in or associated with fundraising, including donors;

cover developing ways of donating, including unstaffed collections and fundraising platforms.

If you would like to respond to the consultation and comment on the new draft provisions, you can do so here.

The final version of the Code is anticipated in early 2025.

