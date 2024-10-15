ARTICLE
15 October 2024

New Draft Code Of Fundraising Practice 2024/25 – Have Your Say Before 1 November 2024

WS
Wrigleys Solicitors

Contributor

United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
A public consultation has been launched to seek comments on the new draft Code of Fundraising Practice.

What is the Code of Fundraising Practice?

The Code of Fundraising Practice is the standard, set by the Fundraising Regulator, which applies to all charities and third party fundraisers. It reflects the various fundraising laws and regulations currently in force and covers a wide range of fundraising methods.

Consultation on the draft

The Fundraising Regulator's Standards Committee has been undergoing the process of reviewing the Code, including seeking input from stakeholders back in Autumn 2022 – a process which solicitors from Wrigleys were engaged with. That engagement has now led to an updated draft Code which is intended to:

  • be more accessible and user-friendly;
  • make use of signposting to other resources to avoid duplication or contradiction;
  • protect all those involved in or associated with fundraising, including donors;
  • cover developing ways of donating, including unstaffed collections and fundraising platforms.

If you would like to respond to the consultation and comment on the new draft provisions, you can do so here.

The final version of the Code is anticipated in early 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Hayley Marsden
