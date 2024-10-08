Charity And Company Registrars Will Consider Temporarily Removing Information From Public Register

Following recent unrest affecting mosques and other places of worship, as well as immigration charities and advisers, the Charity Commission and Companies House have confirmed that they are willing to consider requests to temporarily remove information from public registers for safety reasons.

The Commission will prioritise these types of requests and they should be sent to trusteedispensations@charitycommission.gov.uk.

When sending requests of this nature, it should be made clear in the subject of the email and the following information should be provided:

Charity's name and registered number;

Names and address which are requested to be removed;

The reason why this information remaining public could put the individual or organisation in danger; and

Confirmation that all the charity trustees are aware of the intention to request a dispensation.

The Commission will, as quickly as possible, grant a temporary dispensation for most likely 14 days.

Following this, the charity could apply for a permanent dispensation and the Commission will consider these requests in line with its usual policy.

