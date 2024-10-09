Crypto Assets Are Not Considered As Eligible For Gift Aid

HMRC has clarified that crypto assets are ineligible for Gift Aid, as they are not recognized as currency or money. Donors must convert crypto assets to cash for Gift Aid eligibility, while also considering potential capital gains tax implications

Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs

HMRC have recently updated their guidance for charities relating to Gift Aid to clarify the position around crypto assets and Gift Aid.

It is now clear that crypto assets will not be eligible for Gift Aid as HMRC do not consider them to be currency or money. Therefore, a donor wishing to make a donation to a charity using crypto assets should convert them to 'money' in order to be eligible for Gift Aid. However, the donor should also be aware of any personal capital gains tax implications of this before doing so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.