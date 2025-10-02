Five Grantmakers launch £15m collaborative fund tackling child poverty in UK

BBC Children in Need is collaborating with the City Bridge Foundation, Pears Foundation, The Hunter Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund to launch a £15m funding programme aimed at alleviating child poverty in the UK.

The programme will deliver local partnerships across 10 parts of the UK, including coastal, urban and rural areas. Data collected through the application of poverty and deprivation metrics will be analysed to inform the locations targeted.

Set to run for five years, the programme aims to empower community leaders, children and young people who have experienced poverty to create local partnerships that will work closely with public bodies to implement action plans to reduce child poverty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.