Withers' Charity Legacy Team Wins £1.9m Legacy Dispute Involving Animal Charities

Withers' Charities and Trusts Estates and Inheritance Disputes team win £1.9m legacy dispute involving animal charities

Ms Midworth drafted her will in 1994 and died in April 2022. In her will, she left her estate to a number of animal charities including British Camelids Limited, the Brooke, the Born Free Foundation and the World Society for the Protection of Animals (now World Animal Protection).

In 1994, the Brooke, World Society for Protection of Animals and the Born Free Foundation were all unincorporated. Like many charities, they later restructured into incorporated charities.

British Camelids Limited, issued proceedings and argued that the legacy should pass only to British Camelids Limited and Cruelty Free International due to the restructurings.

However, the court rejected the argument and held that the successor charities were entitled to the shares left to their predecessor charities.

Withers was instructed in the proceedings by the Brooke, World Animal Protection and Born Free Foundation.

