ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Capital Gains Tax And Private Equity Tax Under A Labour Government: What We Know So Far

CC
Child & Child

Contributor

Child & Child logo

We work with individuals, their families, and their businesses. From our London offices and around the world, our lawyers are by our clients’ side, offering bespoke advice on their most important matters and their long-term goals alike.

Recognised for our expertise in private and commercial real estate transactions and dispute resolution, we work as one to deliver the very best service to our clients. We understand their world and we know how best to navigate the intricacies of tax, private wealth, estate planning and family law on their behalf.

Trust, integrity and excellence are the values that we aspire to. They are at the heart of everything we do. They define our approach and set the standard for our reputation as trusted advisors.

Explore
Labour plans to defer major tax changes until the autumn Budget. Key potential changes include raising capital gains tax, altering private equity taxation, and possibly integrating capital gains and inheritance tax rules.
United Kingdom Tax
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

There was widespread speculation prior to the General Election that Labour would move quickly to implement a raft of tax changes. It has now become clear that they intend to wait until the autumn Budget to make announcements. Over the course of three articles, we will look at the most likely and consequential changes to the tax regime may be.

In this first article, we will delve into capital gains tax (CGT) and private equity tax changes. This will be following by inheritance tax and the non-dom regime, and finally pensions, ISAs and VAT on private school fees.

Capital gains tax changes

Despite Labour's claims to have "no plans" to raise CGT, we may see rates being raised following the Treasury review of spending under the previous Government.

One possibility is that there will be a raise in CGT rates to match those of income tax, as then-Chancellor Nigel Lawson did in 1988. This sounds simple, but would almost certainly involve reintroducing indexation allowance, which lowers the chargeable gain by adjusting for inflation. This was deemed an unnecessary complication when CGT rates were lowered. We may therefore instead see a more modest rise in CGT rates to avoid this additional complexity.

CGT changes may focus instead on the interaction with inheritance tax (IHT) upon death. When a person dies, assets which they held are uplifted to market (probate) value in the hands of those who inherit them. This avoids a double charge to tax – once on death to IHT, and then to CGT on a subsequent disposal.

However, there are instances where IHT is not charged on death. Trading businesses (including shares in trading companies) and agricultural land may attract business property relief (BPR) and agricultural relief (APR) respectively, leading to no IHT being paid. It has been suggested that the uplift to market value for CGT purposes be disapplied where BPR or APR applies.

Conceivably, this could be extended to assets passing to a surviving spouse, as this is also exempt from IHT.

Private equity tax

The tax privileges enjoyed by private equity executives receiving carried interest have been steadily eroded over the past decade. Currently, they can pay CGT on receipt of carried interest payments (albeit at a special rate of 28%, rather than 20%), where investments have been held for over 36 months.

Labour argue that carried interest is akin to a bonus , and plan to close the "loophole" of treating it as a capital gain. This will most likely be by charging carried interest payments to income tax instead, which would invariably be at 45%. If they recharacterise carried interest payments as salary, National Insurance would be payable as well.

Stay tuned for our second article in the coming days, but in the meantime please get in touch if you wish to speak to us about the possible tax changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Child & Child
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More