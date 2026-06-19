Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 37: Special Edition – Force Majeure

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This is the 37th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, which is a special edition focusing on force majeure. As well as outlining the legal landscape for force majeure under English law, it gives practical guidance on both drafting force majeure clauses and dealing with force majeure scenarios. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a Knowledge Counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Julian Copeman, a Partner, and Richard Mendoza, an Of Counsel in our disputes team. They are also two of the editors of a recently published book on Force Majeure: Force Majeure - An International Comparative Analysis.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]