1 May 2025

The Law Of The Arbitration Agreement Meets Russia-Related Anti-Suit Injunctions: The United Kingdom Supreme Court's Decision In UniCredit Bank GmbH v. RusChemAlliance LLC

Counsel Cem Kalelioğlu co-authored an article published in IPRax.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Cem Kalelioğlu
Counsel Cem Kalelioğlu co-authored an article published in IPRax. The article analyzes the UK Supreme Court's decision in UniCredit v RusChemAlliance [2024] UKSC 30 and addresses two main themes of the Supreme Court's decision – (i) anti-suit injunctions against Russian courts' assumption of jurisdiction despite the existence of a valid arbitration agreement; and (ii) the law governing the arbitration agreement.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by IPRax on 28 April 2025.

Cem Kalelioğlu
