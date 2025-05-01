The Law Of The Arbitration Agreement Meets Russia-Related Anti-Suit Injunctions: The United Kingdom Supreme Court's Decision In UniCredit Bank GmbH v. RusChemAlliance LLC

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Counsel Cem Kalelioğlu co-authored an article published in IPRax. The article analyzes the UK Supreme Court's decision in UniCredit v RusChemAlliance [2024] UKSC 30 and addresses two main themes of the Supreme Court's decision – (i) anti-suit injunctions against Russian courts' assumption of jurisdiction despite the existence of a valid arbitration agreement; and (ii) the law governing the arbitration agreement.

Originally published by IPRax on 28 April 2025.

