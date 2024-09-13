Partner Floriane Lavaud Co-authors US Chapter Of IBA Arbitration Country Guide

The IBA Arbitration Committee recently published its guide to the law and practice of arbitration in more than 50 countries around the world.

Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs

The IBA Arbitration Committee recently published its guide to the law and practice of arbitration in more than 50 countries around the world. The guide is intended as a high-level practical overview for practitioners and others seeking an introduction to arbitration in particular jurisdictions.

We are delighted that Floriane Lavaud, partner in the dispute resolution group, co-authored the chapter on the United States. In this chapter, Floriane delves into the dynamic landscape of arbitration in the United States, examining key issues within this evolving field. Arbitration is increasingly recognized as a preferred alternative to litigation, offering benefits such as lower costs, confidentiality, and a more efficient process. This chapter provides insights into the complexities of arbitration in the United States, preparing you with the knowledge to effectively navigate your dispute resolution needs.

To find out more, you can read the full chapter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.