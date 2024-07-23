International Quarterly - Issue 38, 2024

International Quarterly is a newsletter which provides informative and practical information regarding legal and commercial developments in construction and energy sectors around the world.
Issue 38, 2024
This issue focuses on updates and reforms across the global legal landscape, looking first at parallel building safety approaches in the UK and New Zealand as well as the respective stances on the recovery of costs and losses. We then turn to a review of full disclosure in arbitration, followed by a closer look at apparent bias and applications to remove arbitrators, with both articles referring to Halliburton v Chubb from 2020. The issue concludes with a summary of this year's Vis Moot simulated court proceedings, which took place this March in Vienna.
The links to these articles are below
A Tale of Two Countries: reflections on cladding and fire safety issues in the United Kingdom and "leaky building" issues in New Zealand
Full disclosure – what do we really need to know?
Apparent bias and applications to remove arbitrators
The Procedural Issues of the Vis Moot: addition of a new claim and consolidation under the ICC Rules
download (PDF 3MB) Issue 38 ofInternational Quarterly
Previous issues ofInternational Quarterly
International Quarterly is produced quartely by Fenwick Elliott LLP, the leading specialist construction law firm in the UK, working with clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors throughout the world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.