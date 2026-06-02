Cleared For Take-Off: The CAT Dismisses Fourth Subsidy Control Challenge Relating To A £205 Million Subsidy To Cardiff International Airport Limited

The Competition Appeal Tribunal's latest judgment examines a £205.2 million subsidy to Cardiff International Airport, marking the first detailed application of subsidy control principles under the 2022 Act. The case explores critical questions about airport insolvency, potential subsidy flow-through to air carriers, and the rationality of ministerial compliance assessments, establishing important precedents for future subsidy evaluations and legal challenges.

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The latest judgment from the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in Bristol Airport v. Welsh Ministers considers a challenge to the Welsh Ministers' £205.2 million subsidy awarded to Cardiff International Airport Limited (CIAL). The case is the fourth CAT judgment under the Subsidy Control Act 2022 and the first to examine in detail how the subsidy control principles apply in practice.

In this paper, Senior Consultant Hana Hammouda reviews the CAT's assessment of issues, which include whether CIAL was ailing or insolvent, whether the subsidy may flow down to air carriers, and whether Welsh Ministers rationally concluded the subsidy complied with the subsidy control principles.

The CAT's judgment provides further context on the level of analysis expected from public authorities when assessing policy objectives, competitive effects, and value for money, with broader implications for future subsidy assessments and challenges.

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