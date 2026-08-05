Google Android: CJEU Confirms €4.125bn Fine And Supports European Commission Position On Exclusionary Abuses

The EU Court of Justice (CJEU) has handed down its judgment in Google and Alphabet v Commission, dismissing Google’s appeal against the General Court judgment upholding the finding that Google abused its dominant position through contractual restrictions relating to the Android operating system. The judgment confirms the fine of €4.125bn and delivers important guidance on abuse of dominance in digital markets.

The CJEU’s judgment represents the culmination of legal proceedings that began with the Commission’s infringement decision in 2018. It confirms that the as-efficient competitor (AEC) test is not a universal prerequisite for establishing a breach of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), particularly in markets involving ecosystems characterised by network effects and high barriers to entry. Nor is the Commission obliged to conduct a counterfactual analysis. It can rely on a range of evidence, and it is sufficient to demonstrate that the conduct is capable of producing exclusionary effects.

Background: the Commission’s decision and the General Court’s judgment

The Commission’s decision

In July 2018, the Commission found that Google had abused its dominant position by imposing anticompetitive contractual restrictions on device manufacturers (OEMs) and mobile network operators (MNOs) to protect and consolidate its dominant position in respect of general search services. The decision identified four sets of abusive contractual restrictions. Tying the Google Search app with the Play Store, in its Mobile Application Distribution Agreements (MADAs). Tying the Chrome browser with the Play Store and Google Search app (also via MADAs). Making Play Store and Google Search app licences conditional on OEMs accepting anti-fragmentation obligations contained in Anti-Fragmentation Agreements (AFAs), which prevented OEMs from selling devices running modified or “forked” versions of Android that had not been approved by Google. Making “revenue share” payments to OEMs and MNOs conditional on not pre-installing competing general search services on a predefined portfolio of devices (under portfolio-based revenue share agreements, or RSAs). The Commission treated these restrictions as a single and continuous infringement (SCI) and imposed a fine of approximately €4.34bn, the largest ever fine imposed for breach of EU competition law.

The General Court’s judgment

On appeal, the General Court in September 2022 largely upheld the Commission’s decision, but annulled the finding relating to the portfolio-based RSAs. It found that the Commission had made errors in its application of the AEC test to those agreements, and that their market coverage had been overstated. The General Court nevertheless confirmed the classification of the remaining three abuses as a SCI and recalculated the fine at €4.125bn.

Key findings of the CJEU

On 2 July 2026, the CJEU dismissed all six of Google’s grounds of appeal and clarified several important points of law on exclusionary abuses under Article 102 TFEU.

The AEC test is not universally required

The CJEU confirmed that a finding of exclusionary abuse does not in all cases require proof that the relevant conduct is capable of foreclosing as-efficient rivals – typically through use of an econometric price-cost analysis based on the dominant undertaking’s own relevant costs. According to the CJEU, some conduct “does not lend itself to a quantitative, price-based analysis”. This includes cases in digital markets involving ecosystems with significant barriers to entry and network effects, where it is “not possible, nor does it make sense” to base the analysis of exclusionary effects on whether a hypothetical AEC could replicate the dominant undertaking’s conduct. As a matter of principle, certain behaviour, such as tying, departs from competition on the merits, without the need for an AEC analysis. The CJEU also noted that Article 102 TFEU protects not only against the exclusion of equally efficient competitors already on the market, but also against conduct that effectively prevents potentially competing undertakings from entering the market. The AEC test remains relevant for conduct that lends itself to a quantitative, price-based analysis, including schemes such as Google’s own portfolio-based RSAs, which the General Court found had not been established as abusive.

A counterfactual analysis is not mandatory

Google unsuccessfully argued that the General Court had erred in ruling that the Commission was not required to conduct a counterfactual analysis to establish a causal link between the MADA pre-installation conditions and their alleged anticompetitive effects. While the Commission must establish such a link, it may rely on a range of evidence and is not obliged to follow any particular methodology. A counterfactual analysis is one permissible option, but it is not mandatory.

Non-abusive practices as relevant economic context

Google argued that, when assessing whether the MADAs were abusive, the Commission was not allowed to take into account the market impact of conduct found not to be abusive, such as the RSAs, or conduct in respect of which no abuse had been alleged. The CJEU rejected that argument, holding that the Commission was entitled to consider the full economic context, including the RSAs, when assessing the effects of the MADAs, even though the RSA abuse finding had been overturned. Forcing the Commission to distinguish artificially between the effects of complementary agreements would, according to the CJEU, make it impossible to demonstrate the abusive nature of conduct on markets characterised by network effects. The same contextual approach was applied to the AFAs, with the CJEU upholding the finding that the AFAs were abusive. It confirmed that Google’s policy of restricting access to its proprietary APIs, which was not in itself abusive, could be taken into account as a contextual element reinforcing the AFAs’ exclusionary effects on non-compatible Android forks such as Fire OS. Google’s purported objective justifications, including protecting compatibility, preventing fragmentation, and defending its reputation, were all rejected.

Single and continuous infringement survives partial annulment

Google argued that the annulment of the portfolio-based RSA abuse finding should have led to the collapse of the SCI as a whole. The CJEU disagreed: the partial annulment of one element did not alter the substance of the overall finding. As the General Court had explained, the remaining three abuses (the Google Search app tie, the Chrome browser tie, and the AFAs) formed part of an overall strategy aimed at preserving Google’s dominant position in general search services. And the RSAs were a relevant contextual factor for establishing a SCI, as they contributed to the combined effects of the remaining abusive practices.

Key takeaways

The judgment has several important practical implications for businesses operating in digital markets. Key points to note include the following.

Confirmation that the AEC test is confined to certain types of conduct and is not an appropriate or necessary benchmark in all exclusionary abuse cases. This will be welcomed by the Commission: a different conclusion could have stifled enforcement, particularly in digital or ecosystem markets characterised by strong network effects. Non-pricing practices such as tying and conditional licensing will be assessed by reference to whether they are capable of producing exclusionary effects in the specific circumstances of the case.

The CJEU accepting that pre-installation of apps can create a “status quo bias” (the tendency for users to retain whichever apps come with their device) that is difficult for competitors to overcome, and that customer inertia is a relevant factor in the overall assessment of foreclosure effects – even if the practice is not necessarily abusive.

Practices that are not in themselves abusive can amplify the exclusionary effects of other conduct by the same dominant undertaking, creating a higher risk of antitrust violation. Dominant firms must therefore assess the combined effects of their various commercial arrangements, rather than evaluating each practice in isolation.

Some of the practices at stake in this case are now also addressed by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – in particular the gatekeeper obligations in Articles 5 and 6. However, the judgment supports the use of Article 102 TFEU as a parallel route of enforcement, particularly for conduct pre-dating DMA designation, for national competition authorities (which can apply Article 102 TFEU, but not the DMA directly), and for dominant undertakings not designated as gatekeepers. Such undertakings should review their contractual arrangements, to ensure that they are not shutting out emerging or competing platforms or services.

The Commission has been awaiting the outcome of Google’s appeal to finalise its guidelines on the application of Article 102 TFEU to abusive exclusionary conduct, which have been in draft form for two years. The draft guidelines would have required substantial rewriting had the Commission’s position – that an abuse can be established in certain cases without demonstrating the capability to foreclose an AEC, and that a counterfactual analysis is not necessary for a finding of anticompetitive foreclosure – not prevailed before the CJEU. Now that this position has been endorsed, the way is clear for the Commission to finalise the guidelines, which are expected to be published in the near term.

Trainee solicitor Benjamin Mack contributed to this article.

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