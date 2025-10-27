ARTICLE
27 October 2025

سوق السيارات في الخليج على أعتاب تحول استراتيجي جديد (Video)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
قطاع السيارات في منطقة الخليج يقف عند نقطة تحول استراتيجية ويتطلب إعادة ابتكار مع منا&
United Kingdom Antitrust/Competition Law
Mahdi Ben Mrad
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

قطاع السيارات في منطقة الخليج يقف عند نقطة تحول استراتيجية ويتطلب إعادة ابتكار مع منافسة العلامات الصينية

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mahdi Ben Mrad
Mahdi Ben Mrad
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More