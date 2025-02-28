Episode #1 – Talking To Dr. Bertold Bär-Bouyssière – From The Rolling Stones To Competition Law (Podcast)

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts...

When thinking about ESG implementation, competition law does not immediately come to mind. However, on second thought, finding solutions for ESG requires collaboration. And for collaboration there are some things that may not be allowed based on competition restrictions. It may need a competition expert to find out what that is.

In the first episode of the series, Sabine Wieduwilt interviews Dr. Bertold Bär-Bouyssière, a partner in Dentons Competition and Antitrust practice in Brussels, who authored the chapter on "Sustainability and competition law in real estate contracts" in the book "Implementing ESG into Real Estate Contracts".

In the interview, Bertold shares with us his personal journey as a competition lawyer and what inspires him. He gives us some insights on competition law and his view on ESG in the field.

About our guest

Dr. Bertold Bär-Bouyssiere, LL.M., a Germany and New York qualified attorney, is one of a respected antitrust lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in the "Brussels EU bubble". Bertold advises global companies in complex antitrust matters. With a sense for the policy dynamics of competition law, Bertold is a creative developer of novel concepts taking the law to new boundaries. Bertold is a prolific writer in German, English and French, embracing the world in its ever-increasing complexity. He initiated the "ESG Alliance" between Dentons and Maharashtra National Law University (Mumbai) and serves as Advisor to the President of the African Center for Competition Intelligence (Yaoundé). Since 2005, Bertold's family has run a revolving financial adoption scheme for two children in Ethiopia.

