"That's Entertainment" With Phil Hughes: Thomas Walters, Co-Founder And CEO Of Billion Dollar Boy (Podcast)

Talent, content and influence is forming an increasingly large share of the entertainment industry - Thomas shares insights into how Billion Dollar Boy harnesses the exceptional creativity of influencers to deliver first-class marketing campaigns for leading brands, what their data is saying about short v long form and Phil and Thom discuss everything from culture reviews playing a role in casting to how controversial talent can require a different legal approach.
