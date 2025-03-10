ARTICLE
10 March 2025

"That's Entertainment" With Phil Hughes: Thomas Walters, Co-Founder And CEO Of Billion Dollar Boy (Podcast)

In the latest episode of "That's Entertainment," Phil Hughes, Partner in our Media & Entertainment team, sits down with Thomas Walters, the visionary co-founder, and CEO of Billion Dollar Boy. Join Phil as he delves into Thomas's journey of building an incredibly successful global influencer marketing agency that connects top-tier content creators with some of the world's most creative brands.

Talent, content and influence is forming an increasingly large share of the entertainment industry - Thomas shares insights into how Billion Dollar Boy harnesses the exceptional creativity of influencers to deliver first-class marketing campaigns for leading brands, what their data is saying about short v long form and Phil and Thom discuss everything from culture reviews playing a role in casting to how controversial talent can require a different legal approach.

