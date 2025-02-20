How To Protect Your Luxury Brand's Reputation

Luxury brands attract consumers through shared values. This article explores risks when expectations fall short and offers strategies to prevent reputational damage and maintain trust.

Media stories can damage consumers' trust in luxury brands, who may face allegations that include unethical working conditions or the mistreatment of animals. Criticism has also been levelled at some provocative advertising campaigns and celebrity endorsers who have caused offence.

The chart below, from WTW's risk monitoring partner, Polecat, shows the volume, sentiment and impact of media coverage between January and October 2024 on the luxury brand sector.

Point 1 highlights an early indication in January 2024 of heightened risk in the working conditions peril with the release of a report by The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre highlighting fashion brands' "failure to eradicate forced labour putting workers at heightened risk".

Historically, fast-fashion has taken the larger share of voice on working conditions, but a shift had occurred in 2024, highlighted by points 2, 4 and 5 representing increased focus and investigation by European authorities regarding poor working conditions across the luxury sector.

For reference, points 3 and 6 relate to animal welfare and abuse issues.

Polecat Reputation Risk Data

Analysis of Media Coverage Impact on the Luxury Brand Sector (January - October 2024)

In an age when negative stories can quickly go viral on social media, companies need to be vigilant and proactive to protect their brand and reputation.

We've identified some of the key risks that luxury brands need to consider, along with mitigations that can help companies prevent a crisis and manage incidents sensitively if they do occur.

Labor abuse

High profile cases have brought media attention to working conditions in luxury sector supply chains, with allegations of illegally hired workers, poor working conditions and wages that prioritise profit over worker welfare.

Polecat Reputation Risk Data

Analysis revealing how media focus on working conditions grew following reports of poor labor practices in the supply chains of luxury brands in 2024.

The charts above from Polecat shows how media focus on working conditions increased when news of poor working conditions in the supply chain of well-known luxury brands hit the headlines earlier this year and highlight a low level of risks detected from January with a major uptick in June.

Brands that own and govern their own factories can put measures in place to stop these practices, but for many brands, suppliers are contracted and subcontracted across the globe making it difficult to monitor and maintain good and ethical working practices.

Audit your supply chain : Map your supply chain so that you understand where every component comes from. Regular audits will identify labour issues so that you can address them quickly. Hold suppliers accountable for breaches in ethical standards and labour laws.

: Map your supply chain so that you understand where every component comes from. Regular audits will identify labour issues so that you can address them quickly. Hold suppliers accountable for breaches in ethical standards and labour laws. Have a supplier code of conduct: Establish a comprehensive supplier code of conduct that outlines your expectations for labour practices, fair wages, and safe working conditions and highlights a zero-tolerance policy for child and forced labour. Make this code of conduct part of your contractual agreement with suppliers.

Establish a comprehensive supplier code of conduct that outlines your expectations for labour practices, fair wages, and safe working conditions and highlights a zero-tolerance policy for child and forced labour. Make this code of conduct part of your contractual agreement with suppliers. Stay ahead of global legislation: Ensure you're aware of legislation regarding issues such as modern slavery, animal welfare, and conflict minerals in all the territories where you operate. Adopt human rights due diligence in line with frameworks such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Misconduct and scandals involving celebrity partners

Many luxury brands rely on partnerships with celebrities to promote products. Celebrity partnerships can yield significant benefits, but brands can suffer by association if a celebrity endorser is involved in a scandal or behaviour that goes against the brand's core values.

Carry out due diligence : Conduct background and social media audits on celebrity endorsers. Check for past misconduct and make sure they align to your brand values, image and target customers.

: Conduct background and social media audits on celebrity endorsers. Check for past misconduct and make sure they align to your brand values, image and target customers. Use clear morality and termination clauses : Make sure you can quickly terminate contracts if celebrity endorsers act in a way that could harm your brand.

: Make sure you can quickly terminate contracts if celebrity endorsers act in a way that could harm your brand. Diversify your marketing strategy: Don't make celebrity partners and endorsements the sole focus of your marketing strategy. Make sure you maintain a strong brand identity independent of celebrity partners.

Animal welfare

Consumers and investors care about how brands address animal welfare as awareness of sustainability and ethical consumption grows. Activist groups have made allegations of luxury brands using wild animal skins and feathers, and exposed the mistreatment of animals at farms supplying some luxury brands.

The charts below from Polecat show how animal rights and animal welfare re-emerged as a theme in the media in September 2024 following an upsurge in activism on animal rights themes, including protests outside shops and disruptions of runway shows.

Polecat Reputation Risk Data

Analysis showing how animal rights and welfare resurfaced in media in September 2024, driven by increased activism, protests, and runway show disruptions.

While most brands are committed to improving animal welfare, they still need to make sure they uphold their commitments at every stage in their supply chain.

Have an animal welfare policy : Include your vision and an implementation plan in your animal welfare policy with measurable goals and deadlines to show how you'll achieve your vision. Review and update your policy to keep up with changes in technology and animal welfare knowledge.

: Include your vision and an implementation plan in your animal welfare policy with measurable goals and deadlines to show how you'll achieve your vision. Review and update your policy to keep up with changes in technology and animal welfare knowledge. Know your supply chain : Make sure you know your supply chain from the finished product back to the farm. Communicate your animal welfare policy to your suppliers and make sure they adhere to it.

: Make sure you know your supply chain from the finished product back to the farm. Communicate your animal welfare policy to your suppliers and make sure they adhere to it. Be transparent: Be transparent about the animal products you use and where you source them from. Lack of transparency can fuel suspicions that your brand is involved in unethical practices.

Misfiring advertising campaigns

Brands needs to find fresh and creative ways to engage their audience and create an image that gets people talking and sets them apart. Advertising campaigns that are intended to be provocative and get people talking can cross a line into being offensive. Performative and tone-deaf marketing campaigns, especially regarding race, gender or culture, can result in widespread social media condemnation and accusations of cultural appropriation and greenwashing.

Filter all advertising through your brand's core values: Consumers choose brands because they believe the brand's values to align with their own, so make sure your advertising aligns with your brand values, especially if you're using controversy as a tactic.

Consumers choose brands because they believe the brand's values to align with their own, so make sure your advertising aligns with your brand values, especially if you're using controversy as a tactic. Implement strong sign-off procedures: Make sure you have robust sign-off procedures for advertising and marketing campaigns that go beyond the marketing team and up the chain of command.

Make sure you have robust sign-off procedures for advertising and marketing campaigns that go beyond the marketing team and up the chain of command. Take ownership of any mistakes: Responding swiftly with a clear message that demonstrates you understand why your advert missed the mark gives you some control over the narrative.

