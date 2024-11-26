ESG: Global – Is The ASA's Approach To Greenwashing Sustainable? (Podcast)

In this episode, Jamas Hodivala KC discusses with Giles Crown, Partner at Taylor Wessing, greenwashing in marketing claims and current consumer protection legislation applying to such claims.
They examine the recent Advertising Standards Authority's decision in Virgin Atlantic Ltd. and discuss key takeaways for businesses looking to advertise their green credentials, before looking at impending changes in EU greenwashing laws.
Matrix Pod: The Rule of Law · ESG: Global – Is the ASA's approach to greenwashing sustainable?
