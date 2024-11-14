UK Advertising Regulator's Ruling Shines A Light On Sun Protection Disclaimers

In the UK, as in the United States, claims that touch on health issues, even if only implicitly, face an extra dose of scrutiny. A recent decision out of the ASA (the UK advertising self-regulatory body) serves as a reminder that cosmetic claims that could have health-related implications will not get an easy pass. The ASA reviewed advertising by Boots for its No7 Future Renew Serum, focusing on the tagline "Don't regret, just reverse." The ASA ruled that this advert breached the UK's advertising codes. This ruling highlights the importance of clear messaging in health and beauty marketing, especially concerning sun protection.

Boots' Advertising

The television advert of April 2024 opened with a woman looking at a photo taken 10 years prior, saying, "Can't believe we didn't always use sunscreen." The opening included small text on the screen which read, "Recommended with daily SPF usage." A younger version of the woman, along with another woman, then came to life in the photo, replying, "I know right, we were too busy having fun."



The scene shifted to the present-day version of the first woman in a photo, who reflected, "Let's not regret our sunny memories." The voice-over then introduced "No7 Future Renew serum," with both voice-over and on-screen text noting, "Clinically proven to reverse visible signs of sun damage. A world-first peptide technology." Meanwhile, small text on screen specified, "APPEARANCE OF FINE LINES & WRINKLES, UNEVEN SKIN TONE AND DULLNESS." The advert concluded with a display of the No7 Future Renew product range, as the voice-over and on-screen text emphasized, "Don't regret just reverse."

Viewers criticized the advert, arguing it could suggest the serum could "fix" sun-induced skin damage without proper medical precautions, such as sunscreen. Complaints particularly emphasized the risks associated with skin cancer and objected to the adverts as irresponsible and harmful.

Boots explained that the advert highlighted sunscreen's importance, with text advising "Recommended with daily SPF usage" to clarify that their No7 Future Renew serum complements, rather than replaces, sun protection. Boots further emphasized that the advert actively depicted scenarios like picnics and walks in cooler settings to remind viewers that sun protection is essential year-round and not just during sunny weather.

Clearcast, which pre-approves British television advertising, explained that it was clear to viewers that the advert focused on visible, cosmetic sun damage, not medical conditions, and targeted an older demographic, underscoring the benefits of consistent sun protection. Both Boots and Clearcast asserted the ad responsibly promoted sun awareness and skincare, without implying that the serum could prevent serious conditions like cancer.

Decision

The ASA determined that the advert's language could lead viewers to underestimate the necessity of sun protection, thus breaching advertising codes by misleading consumers. Boots attempted to defend the advert by clarifying its message was not aimed at replacing sun protection but rather addressing signs of existing damage. However, ASA found that the disclaimers, while technically present, were overshadowed by the tone and focus of the ad, leading to its decision to prohibit the ad in its current form. Further, the ASA determined that Boots' presentation of the disclaimers wasn't clear enough, thereby misrepresenting the product's capabilities and unintentionally promoting casual attitudes toward sun exposure.

Key Takeaways

Disclaimers must be highly visible and easily understood, particularly when they clarify significant product limitations. This ruling underscores that hard-to-read disclaimers are insufficient if they counteract a primary message with health implications.

Tone matters. Light-hearted or casual messaging around serious issues (e.g., long-term skin health) can be misinterpreted as trivializing or dismissing the subject's importance.

While beauty products can lead to improvements in appearance, they should avoid suggesting health-related benefits unless the product is medically tested and approved for such outcomes. Distinguishing cosmetic enhancements from medical effects is especially vital for products linked to serious concerns, such as skin protection.

Misleading health-related claims or ambiguous language can lead to significant reputational and legal repercussions.



In summary, Boots' ad faced scrutiny because it blurred the line between cosmetic improvement and health correction regarding sun damage. For beauty brands, the ASA's ruling reinforces the need for clear, responsible messaging, especially when ads intersect with health topics.

