S4:E10 – It's All Adding Up: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Jon Dudgeon & Dave Gibson (Video)

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Jon Dudgeon and Dave Gibson from Blu Sky Chartered Accountants, who share how a chance meeting led to them establishing their accountancy firm, which has a unique approach to what is traditionally a conservative field. Jon and Dave share how their values of an open work culture has helped them to build strong relationships, as well as a distinctive and memorable brand.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.