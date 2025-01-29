ARTICLE
29 January 2025

S4:E10 – It's All Adding Up: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Jon Dudgeon & Dave Gibson (Video)

Square One

Contributor

United Kingdom Accounting and Audit
Gill Hunter

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Jon Dudgeon and Dave Gibson from Blu Sky Chartered Accountants, who share how a chance meeting led to them establishing their accountancy firm, which has a unique approach to what is traditionally a conservative field. Jon and Dave share how their values of an open work culture has helped them to build strong relationships, as well as a distinctive and memorable brand.

Gill Hunter
