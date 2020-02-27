UK:
Coronavirus COVID-19 And Other Supply Chain Disruptions
27 February 2020
DLA Piper
In a world of increasingly long, international and
interdependent supply chains, the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak is
just the most recent event to highlight the ever more complex
considerations arising from a disruption to supply.
In the table below are examples of some of the more common
questions we are asked when supply chain disruption occurs –
both from a customer and a supplier perspective. The final row in
the table recognises that in many cases the affected party is both
a supplier and a customer.
Whilst the table is necessarily generic and not intended to be
exhaustive, it exemplifies the potentially very large list of legal
issues which often need to be considered by suppliers and customers
in these circumstances (and upon which we regularly advise).
Importantly, the table highlights there are still some very
important legal considerations that are critical to consider even
if (as is often the case) the best/preferred way to resolve a
disruption in supply starts not by recourse to the contract but
instead, to commercial/relationship based discussions between the
respective parties.
|
Consideration
|
Customer perspective
|
Supplier perspective
|
Negotiation
|
- I think I can sort this out on a
commercial/relationship basis with my supplier. So why do I
need to care about what the contract says or any legal issues and
why should I be very worried about:
- accidentally waiving rights via
negotiation?
- accidentally varying contracts by
negotiation or simple changes to the way they are performed?
- not documenting any interim
agreements reached with my Supplier (at all or as my contract
requires)?
- what happens if negotiations break
down?
|
- I think I can sort this out on a
commercial/relationship basis with my customer. So why do I need to
care about what the contract says or any legal advice?
- When will documenting any interim
agreement with my customer suit me and when would it suit me to
resist this?
- How can I turn what may be a problem
for me into an opportunity for me?
|
Force majeure
|
- Can my supplier claim it in the
circumstances?
- How do I access the information to
verify if the force majeure has occurred?
- How long must it persist before I
have a remedy?
- Does it have to persist continuously
or in aggregate?
- What are my rights and remedies?
- What if termination isn't the
remedy I want/isn't practicable?
|
- Does the contract and the
circumstances let me claim force majeure (including what happens if
the contract doesn't mention force majeure)?
- How do I notify my customer that I am
claiming force majeure?
- What if my customer asks for
proof?
- Can I lose the right to claim force
majeure?
- What do I have to do to preserve a
force majeure claim after I have notified the customer of it?
|
Frustration
|
- Can I or my supplier claim it in the
circumstances?
- How is it different to force
majeure?
- What are the consequences of
frustration – and will they suit me?
|
- Does the contract and the
circumstances let me claim force majeure (including what happens if
the contract doesn't mention frustration)?
- How do I notify my customer that I am
claiming frustration?
- What if my customer asks for proof of
the frustration?
|
Most favoured/preferred customer
|
- Can I rely on the clause I have in my
contract in the circumstances?
- How do I ensure that my supplier is
complying in accordance with it?
|
- Have I got any contracts in which I
prefer any customers over others?
- How do I allocate my goods/services
in accordance with them?
- Are my obligations affected by force
majeure, frustration or any other defence?
|
Exclusivity and alternative supply
|
- If I have an exclusive supply
arrangement and my supplier claims force majeure or any other
defence to non-supply, can I get my goods/services elsewhere
without being in breach?
- If an alternative provider would need
information (eg. IPR, confidential information, data) from my
supplier, can I compel the supplier to provide it to a third
party?
|
- Can I hold my customers to exclusive
supply agreements when I am claiming force majeure, frustration or
any other defence?
- Can I refuse to let an alternative
supplier have information (eg. IPR, confidential information, data)
owned by me but needed to supply alternative goods/services for my
customer?
|
Liability
|
- What is my supplier's potential
liability to me under my contract (including whether the supplier
can rely on any liability caps and/or liability exclusions)?
- When and how should I make my claim
so that it is maximised but the impact on the relationship is
minimised?
|
- What is my potential liability to my
customer under my contract (including whether the supplier can rely
on any liability caps and/or liability exclusions)?
- How can I mitigate it?
- What should I be doing to preserve my
relationship with my customer even though they may have a claim
against me?
|
Liquidated damages
|
- Can I claim LDs (and what if the
contract doesn't mention them)?
- When do they start and finish
accruing?
- How are they calculated?
- Are they an exclusive remedy –
and what does this actually mean?
|
- Am I exposed to LDs?
- Can I rely on any defences such as
force majeure, frustration, dependencies on my customer?
- When do they start and finish
accruing?
- Are they an exclusive remedy –
and what does this actually mean?
|
Time of the essence
|
- What does this entitle me to?
- What if the contract doesn't
mention it?
- What if termination isn't the
remedy I want/isn't practicable?
|
- Am I subject to a time of the essence
clause?
- If the contract is silent could one
be imposed on me by my customer?
|
Termination
|
- If termination is a desirable
outcome, of all my claims which one(s) is/are the best to
pursue?
- What if termination isn't the
remedy I want/isn't practicable?
- Can the Supplier contrive a
termination when I don't want one?
|
- Does my customer have an ability to
terminate our contract?
- If so, what responses are available
to me?
- What if I want to terminate our
contract but my customer does not? Are any mechanisms available to
me to do this (including are common law remedies available to
me)?
|
Governing law, jurisdiction and enforcement
|
- How concerned should I be about the
governing law of my contract?
- How concerned should I be about the
country in which my supplier is located and how the law works
there?
|
- How concerned should I be about the
governing law of my contract?
- How concerned should I be about the
country in which my customer is located and how the law works
there?
|
Onward supply
|
- I am both a customer of my supplier
but also a supplier to my customers. So:
- how do I balance the competing
considerations?
- what protections have I got in place
with my customers so I can "back-to-back" potential
exposure?
|
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
