The updated Disputes section of our Brexit Legal Guide is now available.
This provides a useful overview, amongst other things, as to whether:
- EU law will continue to apply to and in the UK during the transition period;
- the current rules on both jurisdiction and enforcement of judgments under the recast Brussels Regulation and Lugano Convention will apply where proceedings are commenced before the end of the transition period;
- the 2005 Hague Convention will apply to exclusive jurisdiction clauses agreed before 1 January 2021;
- the enforcement of UK-seated arbitral awards is affected by either the transition period and post-transition period;
- what laws will continue to govern the rights of UK businesses trading in the EU to bring disputes with regulators and public bodies in the EU; and
- there is a settlement process in place to address state to state disputes with the EU both during and post the transition period.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.