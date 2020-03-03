In this edition of Pensions Ombudsman Round-Up we look at some determinations from October and November 2019, which cover the following issues:

  • revaluation;
  • transfers;
  • ill-health pensions;
  • protected pension ages; and
  • the provision of incorrect information.

In the statistics section we provide information on the outcomes of complaints and the range of awards made for distress and inconvenience.

Access the February 2020 edition of Pensions Ombudsman Round-Up.

