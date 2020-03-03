UK:
Pensions Ombudsman Round-Up February 2020
In this edition of Pensions Ombudsman Round-Up we look at some
determinations from October and November 2019, which cover the
following issues:
- revaluation;
- transfers;
- ill-health pensions;
- protected pension ages; and
- the provision of incorrect
information.
In the statistics section we provide information on the outcomes
of complaints and the range of awards made for distress and
inconvenience.
Access the February 2020 edition of Pensions Ombudsman
Round-Up.
