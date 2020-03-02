In the latest edition in our Future of Consumer series, our Milan office looks at the impact of the EU's "New Deal for Consumers" , with a particular focus on Italy.
A spate of high-profile cases across the EU has brought the spotlight firmly on how to combat unfair commercial practices and increase consumer protection. The European Commission has been focussing on how to increase consumer protection and reinforce the EU's reputation for being a high quality, safe trading place. The outcome is the EU's "New Deal for Consumers" legislative package which came into force on 7 January 2020. Member States have 24 months to implement it.
