Permanent Residency In Türkiye: Long-Term Residence Permit

Permanent residency is often the ultimate goal for foreign nationals who have established their lives in Türkiye. In recent years, obtaining and renewing certain categories of short-term residence permits has become significantly more difficult.

Permanent residency is often the ultimate goal for foreign nationals who have established their lives in Türkiye. In recent years, obtaining and renewing certain categories of short-term residence permits has become significantly more difficult. Many residence permit categories are now subject to more stringent adjudication, making long-term planning increasingly challenging for foreigners intending to remain in Türkiye, including retirees. This increased burden has made permanent resident status an increasingly attractive option.

Türkiye offers a form of permanent residency through the Long-Term Residence Permit (RP), which may be an option for foreign nationals who have already spent a certain number of years residing lawfully in Türkiye. Although the Long-Term Residence Permit does not grant work authorization, it allows the holder to remain in Türkiye indefinitely while also allowing the applicant to concurrently apply for a work permit, if desired. Holding this type of permanent residency enables the foreign national to maintain lawful residence in Türkiye regardless of the termination of other residence statuses.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for a Long-Term Residence Permit1, applicants must satisfy the following minimum eligibility criteria:

Maintain uninterrupted residence in Türkiye for eight consecutive years with a valid work or residence permit (please see below for the detailed calculation of uninterrupted lawful residence);

with a valid work or residence permit (please see below for the detailed calculation of uninterrupted lawful residence); Prove a sufficient and regular source of income to support themselves and their dependents (if any);

to support themselves and their dependents (if any); Maintain medical insurance coverage in Türkiye;

in Türkiye; Not pose a threat to public order or public security ;

; Have not received governmental public aid within the last three years.

within the last three years. For the purposes of a Long-Term Residence Permit, uninterrupted lawful residence 2 within the required eight-year period means that lawful residence (either through time spent abroad or time spent in Türkiye without a valid residence or work permit) must not be interrupted beyond the following limits: Exceeding 180 cumulative days in any one-year period; Exceeding 365 cumulative days within the last five years; and Exceeding six consecutive months during the entire eight-year period.

within the required eight-year period means that lawful residence (either through time spent abroad or time spent in Türkiye without a valid residence or work permit) must not be interrupted beyond the following limits:

Application Procedure

Applications for a Long-Term Residence Permit are filed with the Migration Directorate office responsible for the applicant’s place of residence in Türkiye.

The applicant must first complete an online application, which triggers an initial appointment with the Migration Directorate (MD). During this appointment, the MD conducts a prima facie review of the application and supporting documents to determine whether they are sufficient to request an official day-count analysis from the Ministry of Interior.

This internally issued official document evidences the applicant’s entry and exit records during the relevant eight-year period. Once the analysis has been completed, and provided the applicant satisfies the required physical presence criteria, a second, full interview with the Migration Directorate is scheduled. The application is then forwarded to the MD’s Commission for assessment.

Processing times may take approximately 8–12 months, depending on several factors, including appointment availability, the time required to issue the official day-count analysis, the authorities’ workload, and other administrative considerations.

Typical Supporting Documents

Prior work or residence permit(s) Residential Address Registration Medical Insurance in Türkiye Police Clearance Certificates Document evidencing the absence of public aid Proof of sufficient income National Electronic Notification Address Form

Additional documentation may be required depending on the applicant’s individual circumstances or at the discretion of the Migration Directorate.

Long-Term Residence Permit applications are subject to more extensive eligibility criteria than standard residence permit applications. These requirements are applied strictly, and the Migration Directorate retains broad discretion in the final adjudication of applications.

Additional Considerations for Long-Term Residence Permit Holders

Although Long-Term Residence Permit status is intended to be indefinite, the physical residence permit card is generally issued with a maximum validity of five years. Accordingly, while the underlying residence status remains unaffected, the Migration Directorate requires card holders to renew the physical card periodically.

Long-Term Residence Permit holders benefit from most of the rights granted to Turkish nationals. However, they are exempt from compulsory military service in Türkiye and are not eligible to vote or stand for election, perform public service, or import vehicles on a tax-exempt basis. They may also be subject to restrictions regarding certain social security rights and benefits, as well as rights relating to investment, inheritance, the purchase of real estate, commercial activities, and other matters applicable to Turkish citizens.

Footnotes

1. Article 43 of the Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection (“Law No. 6458”)

2. Article 40 of the Regulation on Implementation of Law No. 6458 (“Regulation”)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.