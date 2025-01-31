Regulatıon On The Management Of Industrıal Emıssıons Was Publıshed

The Regulation on the Management of Industrial Emissions ("Regulation"), issued by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change ("Ministry") in parallel with the European Union Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU, was published in the Official Gazette dated January 14, 2025 and numbered 32782.

The Regulation aims to prevent and reduce industrial emissions and waste generation in line with the protection of the environment and human health and zero pollution targets, and also includes regulations for green transformation and decarbonization in the industry.

A. Companies within the Regulation

The provisions cover companies operating in the chemical industry, mineral industry, metal production and processing, waste management, energy production and activities using organic solvents, which are included in the annex lists of the Regulation.

B. New Requirements and Compliance

Some of the administrative and technical procedures and principles introduced in the Regulation are as follows:

Industrial Green Transformation Certificate in Industry: It has become mandatory for companies carrying out the activities covered by the Regulation to obtain an Industrial Green Transformation (SYD) certificate showing that they carry out their activities in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation in order to complete the environmental permit and license process.

It has become mandatory for companies carrying out the activities covered by the Regulation to obtain an Industrial Green Transformation (SYD) certificate showing that they carry out their activities in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation in order to complete the environmental permit and license process. Emission Limit Values: Companies are required to comply with emission limit values, which express the concentration and/or level of the mass of an emission expressed by certain parameters, which should not be exceeded within a certain time.

C. Supports to be Provided

Companies may apply for financial mechanisms such as incentives, grants and loans in accordance with the relevant regulation with SYD certificate. Incentives, grants and loans will take into account the category and environmental performance of the business together with the SYD certificate.

D. Is the Receiving of the SYD Certificate Enough on its own?

No, receiving a SYD certificate shall not affect the other obligations that the companies required to fulfill in accordance with the relevant legislation.

E. Transition Period

Facilities to be established as of the date of entry into force of the Regulation (01.12.2025) are obliged to receive at least D level SYD certificate. On the other hand, facilities established before the Regulation entered into force are obliged to receive at least F level SYD certificate until 31.12.2028 and at least D level SYD certificate until 31.12.2030.

E. Sanctions and Legal Responsibility

Those who violate the provisions of the Regulation will be subject to administrative fines in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Environmental Law No. 2872.

Regulation, which contains very important provisions within the scope of environmental sustainability, will enter into force on 01.12.2025. You can access the full Regulation here1.

Footnote

1. https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2025/01/20250114-1.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.