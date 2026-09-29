Trademark Registration And Protection In Türkiye 2026

Abstract

This article examines Turkish trademark registration and the continuing protection of brands owned by foreign businesses. It considers clearance searches, classification, application procedure, refusal, opposition, use requirements, cancellation, renewal and enforcement. The role of registered trademark agents and the choice between national filing and international routes are also addressed. The judicial authorities discussed in the manuscript illustrate the importance of the particular mark, goods, services and evidence. The analysis argues that filing strategy should precede market entry and continue after registration through monitoring, maintenance of use records and a clear allocation of ownership and enforcement responsibilities.

Keywords trademarks, Türkiye, TÜRKPATENT, trademark opposition, genuine use, Madrid Protocol

Introduction

When a foreign company enters the Turkish market, trademark registration is sometimes treated as an administrative task to be completed after the commercial structure has already been decided.

I would usually reverse that order. Before a product is launched, a distributor appointed, packaging printed or substantial marketing expenditure committed, the business should know whether the proposed brand can actually be protected in Türkiye and whether somebody else already holds rights capable of preventing its use.

A company may discover that a mark available in its home country is descriptive in Turkish, conflicts with an earlier Turkish registration, resembles an established local brand, or has been registered by a distributor, former business partner or unrelated third party.

For this reason, trademark work begins before the application.

It begins with clearance, ownership and filing strategy. Trademark protection in Türkiye is principally governed by Industrial Property Code No. 6769, Sınai Mülkiyet Kanunu, which was published in Official Gazette No. 29944 on 10 January 2017. The Code governs trademarks together with patents, utility models, designs and other industrial property rights. TÜRKPATENT administers the trademark register and trademark application system.1

What Can Be Registered as a Trademark in Türkiye?

Article 4 of Law No. 6769 adopts a relatively broad definition of signs capable of functioning as trademarks. A trademark may consist of words, including personal names, figures, colours, letters, numbers, sounds, shapes of goods or packaging, and other signs, provided two fundamental conditions are met.

First, the sign must be capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one undertaking from those of another. Second, it must be capable of being represented in the register in a manner that allows the subject matter of protection to be understood clearly and precisely. TÜRKPATENT's current trademark guidance reflects this statutory definition.

For international businesses, this means that protection is not limited to the company name or a traditional word logo.

Depending on the circumstances, a brand portfolio may include:

word marks; logos and figurative marks; product or packaging shapes; colour marks; sound marks; slogans; and other non-traditional marks satisfying the statutory requirements.

The legal question is not simply whether a marketing department considers something to be a brand. The question is whether the sign performs the legal function of distinguishing commercial origin.

Conduct the Trademark Search Before the Commercial Launch

An available company name is not the same thing as an available trademark. Registration in the Turkish Trade Registry does not, by itself, establish that the same wording is available for trademark registration.

Likewise, domain-name availability does not establish trademark availability. Before filing, the proposed mark should therefore be searched against earlier Turkish trademark applications and registrations. The analysis should consider not only identical signs but also signs sufficiently similar to create a likelihood of confusion for identical or similar goods and services.

For a foreign business, I would also ask whether the proposed word has a meaning in Turkish. A word that is distinctive abroad may become descriptive, generic, deceptive or otherwise problematic when understood by Turkish consumers.

This is one of the reasons local legal analysis should take place before the brand is committed commercially. A clearance search cannot guarantee that no opposition will ever be filed, but it can identify obvious problems while rebranding is still commercially possible.

Classification Is a Legal Strategy, Not a Clerical Exercise

Trademark applications identify the goods and services for which protection is requested. Türkiye applies the Nice Classification, which currently divides goods and services into 45 classes, consisting

of 34 goods classes and 11 service classes. TÜRKPATENT links directly to the current WIPO Nice Classification and related tools.2

The class number alone is not enough.

The wording within the specification matters.

A specification that is too narrow may leave commercially important activity unprotected. A specification that is unnecessarily broad can increase filing and renewal costs and later expose unused portions of the registration to cancellation.

TÜRKPATENT itself warns in its current educational materials that applications should cover goods and services genuinely produced, supplied or planned, because registration for goods and services with no intended use increases both cost and cancellation exposure.

For a foreign group, the Turkish specification should therefore be compared with:

the actual Turkish business model, the international trademark portfolio, planned future expansion, licensing arrangements, and the way the brand is genuinely expected to be used.

Simply copying a US, EU or UK specification into a Turkish application is not always the best strategy.

The Trademark Application Procedure

A Turkish national trademark application is submitted electronically to TÜRKPATENT.3

The Office first conducts a formal examination. If the application satisfies the filing requirements, TÜRKPATENT examines it under Article 5 of Law No. 6769, which contains the absolute grounds for refusal.

If no absolute ground prevents publication, the application is published in the Official Trademark Bulletin. Third parties then have two months from publication to oppose registration under Article 18. TÜRKPATENT's current official process chart confirms the two-month publication period and the principal stages from application through registration.4

If no opposition is filed, or if all oppositions are finally rejected, the registration process proceeds upon completion of the remaining formalities and payment requirements.

The application should therefore be monitored after filing. Filing is not the end of the trademark process.

Absolute Grounds for Refusal

Article 5 contains grounds that TÜRKPATENT considers as part of its examination. These include, among other circumstances, signs that do not satisfy the statutory definition of a trademark, signs lacking distinctive character, descriptive signs, certain customary signs, deceptive signs and specified protected emblems or indications.

TÜRKPATENT publishes an extensive examination guide addressing application of the absolute refusal grounds and the assessment of distinctiveness.

Descriptiveness is particularly important for international applicants. A foreign-language expression may be commercially attractive precisely because it describes the product.

That same quality can make it difficult to monopolise as a trademark. The legal value of a trademark is often greatest when marketing instinct and trademark law are considered together at the naming stage.

Earlier Trademark Rights and Opposition

Article 6 regulates relative grounds for refusal. One of the most important is the likelihood of confusion between an applied-for mark and an earlier trademark, taking into account the similarity between the signs and the relevant goods or services.

Other relative grounds include certain rights arising from earlier commercial use, well-known marks within the Paris Convention framework, personal or intellectual property rights belonging to another party, applications filed by an agent or representative without appropriate authority, and bad-faith filings.

Unlike a purely mechanical name comparison, likelihood of confusion requires an overall legal assessment.

Visual similarity matters. Phonetic similarity matters. Conceptual meaning can matter.

The distinctiveness of the earlier mark matters.

The relationship between the goods and services matters.

The relevant consumer and purchasing conditions can matter. This is why two marks can contain a similar word and nevertheless coexist, while two marks that are not literally identical may still present a serious conflict.

Yargıtay on Likelihood of Confusion

Court of Cassation jurisprudence has long required confusion analysis to be conducted according to the particular market and goods rather than through an abstract side-by-side comparison.

One useful example is Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2021/5717, K. 2023/556, dated 26 January 2023, which held that even where the relevant consumer for pharmaceutical products consists of doctors, veterinarians and pharmacists with a heightened level of attention, a likelihood of confusion between similar pharmaceutical marks may still exist because non professional staff working in pharmacies and similar outlets may confuse them in practice.

More recent academic analysis of Yargıtay's pharmaceutical trademark jurisprudence explains that assessment of confusion in this field may require consideration of factors such as the relevant consumer, whether the product is prescription-based, indications, active ingredients, substitutability and the overall commercial circumstances.

The broader lesson applies beyond pharmaceuticals. Trademark similarity is contextual.

Counsel should understand both the legal test and the market in which the marks are used.

What Happens When TÜRKPATENT Rejects an Application or Decides an Opposition?

A TÜRKPATENT decision is not necessarily the end of the matter. A party whose interests are adversely affected by an Office decision may generally challenge that decision before the Re-examination and Evaluation Department, Yeniden İnceleme ve Değerlendirme Dairesi, within two months from notification.

The Board's decision constitutes the final administrative decision of TÜRKPATENT. A judicial action challenging that final decision may then be filed within two months before the Ankara Intellectual and Industrial Property Rights Civil Court. TÜRKPATENT expressly confirms both stages and the relevant time limits in its current official guidance.5

For foreign applicants, these periods should be monitored carefully. A refusal should be reviewed immediately after notification because the available response may involve substantive argument, evidence, consent documentation or limitation of the goods and services.

Registration Does Not Eliminate the Obligation to Use the Trademark

Trademark registration creates valuable exclusive rights, but Turkish law does not permit a proprietor simply to occupy the register indefinitely without commercial use.

Under Article 9 of Law No. 6769, where a trademark has not been put to genuine use in Türkiye for the registered goods or services within five years following registration, without proper justification, or where genuine use has been suspended continuously for five years, cancellation consequences may arise.

TÜRKPATENT explains that genuine use requires market-facing commercial use rather than merely internal use within a company. The evidence must demonstrate real and effective use through objective material appropriate to the relevant market.6

Evidence may therefore become critical. Depending on the business, relevant material can include invoices, catalogues, packaging, advertising, website records, distribution documents, sales records and other evidence showing when, where, how and for which goods or services the mark has actually been used.

Brand owners should preserve this material systematically. Trying to reconstruct five years of Turkish market evidence only after a cancellation application arrives is much more difficult.

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Footmotes

1. Industrial Property Code No. 6769, Official Gazette No. 29944, 10 January 2017, particularly Articles 3 to 9, 18 to 26, 149, 159 and 160. TÜRKPATENT official legislation database.

2. TÜRKPATENT, official Nice Classification guidance and WIPO Nice Classification resources.

3. Regulation on the Implementation of Industrial Property Code No. 6769, TÜRKPATENT official text.

4. TÜRKPATENT, official trademark information and trademark registration process, including examination, publication and the two-month opposition period.

5. TÜRKPATENT, Yeniden İnceleme ve Değerlendirme Dairesi official guidance concerning administrative appeals and actions before the Ankara Intellectual and Industrial Property Rights Civil Court.