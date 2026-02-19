ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Intellectual Property Law Roundup | 2026

Moroğlu Arseven's Intellectual Property Law Roundup – 2026 is now available, covering a range of the most important IP issues of last year.
Introduction

2025 was a year in which Turkish Intellectual Property Law became more layered and more outward-looking. Administrative authority expanded, judicial scrutiny deepened, and foreign jurisprudence began to echo more audibly. The result is an IP landscape that is becoming more powerful and more complex.

In this collection, we bring together ten articles addressing the developments that defined this transformation—from trademark cancellation and opposition standards to advertising law, position marks, alcohol branding, and the long-arm jurisdiction of the Unitary Patent Court. Each contribution reflects not only what changed, but why it matters.

At Moroğlu Arseven, we approach intellectual property law as a dynamic and strategic field, shaped by technological progress, market realities, and judicial interpretation. This roundup reflects that approach: offering both a structured overview of the current landscape and a forward-looking reference for navigating the developments ahead.

Click here to view the full report.

