Trademark Law In TÜRKİYE Key Developments And Predictions - 2025

The year 2024 can be described as a stable yet relatively uneventful period for Turkish trademark law, with no major legislative changes or ground-breaking reforms.

As of 10 January 2024, the regulation allowing the administrative revocation of trademarks before the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office officially entered into force. However, the anticipated secondary regulations were not implemented, leaving uncertainties surrounding the process throughout the year. Similarly, the uncertainty surrounding the Well-Known Trademark Registry remains unresolved. One notable development in concern with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office was the update to the trademark classification system.

In terms of case law, a significant decision was issued by the 16th Civil Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal, which revisited the principle of loss of rights due to acquiescence in trademark infringement cases. This decision introduced a fresh perspective to the discussion. Additionally, the Court of Cassation's ruling on the likelihood of confusion in pharmaceutical trademarks has contributed a new dimension to ongoing legal debates. Also, the, the registration of series titles as trademarks in the television and film industry has re-ignited discussions on the intersection between trademark law and copyright law.

At the same time, developments in domain name disputes and online trademark enforcement have also been noteworthy, as digital platforms continue to be a battleground for intellectual property rights.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to shape trademark law, just as it does in other legal fields. From trademark creation to enforcement, AI-driven solutions are raising new legal questions and challenges.

Despite persistent challenges, the fight against counterfeit products remains a key area of focus. In particular, the battle against counterfeit auto spare parts—given the serious safety risks involved—has gained momentum, with increased collaboration between automotive associations and law firms leading to significant outcomes.

In this publication, we provide insights into these developments and their implications for trademark law.

