A Trademark's Battle: UGG Forced To Change Its Name

Overview

In the highly competitive global marketplace, securing international trademark registration is of paramount importance for trademarks. Australian heritage boot manufacturer, UGG Since 1974, recently found itself unable to use its trademark name in the U.S. market due to a lack of proper international trademark registration. This case underscores the critical significance of trademark registration for companies operating on a global scale.

Despite being an established manufacturer in Australia, UGG Since 1974 faced significant legal challenges due to its failure to register its trademark internationally. In 1995, U.S.-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation acquired the global rights to the UGG trademark, subsequently registering it in over 130 countries. As a result, the original Australian producer lost the right to use its own trademark name in the U.S. and other international markets. Consequently, the company rebranded itself as Since 1974 to continue operations.

This case serves as a powerful reminder that trademarks must secure trademark protection not only in their home country but also in all potential target markets. Had UGG Since 1974 proactively registered its trademark internationally, it would not have faced the need to alter its trademark identity.

As businesses seek to establish a strong presence in the global market, international trademark registration becomes an essential safeguard. With the rapid expansion of e-commerce, even local trademarks can gain global visibility. Therefore, companies must implement early-stage global trademark registration strategies to secure future opportunities and protect themselves against trademark predators and counterfeit manufacturers.

In international trademark registration processes, companies can utilize different registration systems to secure their trademark rights in the countries where they operate. In this context, community registration systems and national application methods stand out.

Turkish companies can benefit from community registration systems such as the European Union Trademark (EUTM), the Madrid Protocol (WIPO), and the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) to obtain trademark protection in multiple countries. For countries that are not members of a community registration system, the registration process must be conducted individually for each country.

For countries that are members of the EUTM and WIPO systems, both national and collective registration options are available. However, in OAPI member countries, only the community registration system is valid, and individual applications cannot be made.

Key Steps for International Trademark Registration

Identify Target Markets: Determine the key countries in which the trademark intends to operate. Comprehensive Trademark Search: A detailed search is essential since each country has its own unique trademark regulations and application processes. Select the Right Registration Method:

National Trademark Registration: Requires separate applications in each country.

Regional Trademark Registration: Allows for a single application covering multiple countries through systems such as EUTM, WIPO, and OAPI.

Professional Assistance: Trademark registration can be complex; consulting a trademark attorney or specialist can provide significant advantages.

Conclusion

The UGG Since 1974 case is a cautionary tale highlighting the potential consequences of neglecting international trademark registration. Companies must take proactive steps to safeguard their trademarks early on, preventing the risk of losing years of trademark equity due to legal complications.

For businesses looking to establish a strong and sustainable international trademark presence, meticulous planning of international trademark registration is imperative. By securing professional guidance and implementing a strategic approach, companies can mitigate legal risks and ensure long-term trademark protection in the global marketplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.