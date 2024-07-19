The Notification Regarding the Fee Schedule to be Implemented by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office in 2024 was Published in the Official Gazette on April 24, 2024. The details regarding the notification are as follows:

New regulations regarding the type and amount of fees to be paid for procedures related to patents, utility models, and integrated circuit topographies have been included. Based on the total number of research requests made through e-Devlet for patent and utility model applications, and the total number of examination requests made through e-Devlet for patent applications within the same year; Up to 10 requests per individual, Up to 100 requests per university,

the fees specified in the tables are applied for research and examination requests. Within the framework of the procedures and principles to be determined by the Office, in addition to the fee for issuing a search report, the fee for issuing an urgent search report in the table shall be applied for the preparation of the search reports of patent applications within 6 months from the date of request for those without formal deficiencies, and within 6 months from the date the deficiency is eliminated for those with formal deficiencies. New regulations regarding the type and amount of fees to be paid for procedures related to trademarks, designs, geographical indications, and traditional product names have been included. New regulations regarding the type and amount of fees to be paid in relation to patent attorneyship and trademark attorneyship transactions have been included.

The relevant regulations, especially the regulations regarding the "Trademark Cancellation Request Fee", have been expected for a long time, and it is thought that the next step is the regulation for this process and the relevant regulations will be published in the near future.

Notification Regarding the Fee Schedule to be Implemented by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office in 2024 can be accessed here.

