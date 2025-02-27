The Regional Administrative Court's Decision On Trade Secrets And The Administration's Responsibility Against Unfair Competition

Protecting patent rights in a timely manner is crucial for original drug manufacturers, particularly in being informed of potential infringements before an infringing product enters the market.

However, information requests submitted by legal representatives of original drug marketing authorization (MA) holders regarding the authorization files of generic companies—who seek approval through an abridged application referencing the original drug—are consistently denied by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency ("TİTCK") on the grounds that such applications may contain trade secrets.

In 2007, a landmark decision of the Council of State ruled that attorneys representing original authorization holders must be granted access to information regarding generic applications referencing original authorizations. The court specifically referenced the Attorneyship Law, emphasizing that legal representatives require access to critical data—including the applicant's identity, product name, application date, and status of the generic applications—to provide adequate legal services to their clients.

In accordance with this decision, TİTCK responded to information requests from attorneys regarding generic applications until 2019. However, from that year onward, TİTCK ceased responding, citing publicly available lists of active substances and authorized products as sufficient sources for obtaining the requested information.

As the 2007 Council of State ruling accurately emphasized, in order for a lawyer to effectively represent their client, they must have access to critical information regarding a generic license application, even at the application stage. This includes details such as the identity of the applicant, the product name, the application date, and the current status of the application. However, the active substance list and licensed product list referenced by TİTCK do not provide the essential information needed by the lawyer to deliver comprehensive legal services to their client.

Consequently, the matter was once again brought before the judiciary in 2019, resulting in a lawsuit before the 23rd Administrative Court of Ankara seeking annulment of TİTCK's refusal to provide information. During the proceedings, the court ruled that while the term "trade secret" is not explicitly defined in existing regulations, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation has determined that the primary characteristic of a trade secret is its confidentiality from both the public and competitors within the relevant industry. The court further argued that providing information to legal representatives of original drug MA holders could allow competitors to gain insight into the commercial strategies of generic drug applicants, thereby classifying the requested data as trade secrets.

Additionally, the court dismissed claims that disclosure of abridged MA applications was necessary to prevent unfair competition. It reasoned that proving unfair competition requires evidence of unlawful interference, and since the products in question had not yet entered the market, there was no basis for claiming unfair competition at that stage.

This decision was subsequently appealed to the Regional Administrative Court.

The Regional Administrative Court overturned the lower court's ruling, mandating that TİTCK resume providing responses to attorneys' information requests, including details such as the generic authorization applicant, product name, application date, and application status. The court also made critical determinations regarding the contested definition of "trade secrets" and reinforced the obligation of TİTCK to protect the proprietary data submitted by original drug MA holders from unfair competitive practices.

In its ruling, the Regional Administrative Court defined trade secrets as information encompassing scientific data, financial and economic conditions, and marketing strategies held by commercial enterprises. The court further clarified that, under Article 39 of the TRIPS Agreement and Article 28 of the Licensing Regulation of Türkiye, confidentiality protections apply strictly to preventing unauthorized access to proprietary documents and safeguarding commercially valuable information. The court explicitly stated that "categorizing information requests submitted by patent owners for informational purposes as trade secrets would effectively restrict the right to legal recourse."

This high court ruling provided clarity on two long-debated issues:

The information sought by attorneys on behalf of original drug MA holders—specifically, whether an abridged MA application referencing the original drug file has been submitted, the number of such applications, the identities of the applicants, the application dates, and the current status of the applications—does not qualify as a trade secret. Under Article 39(3) of the TRIPS Agreement, since TİTCK mandates the submission of undisclosed test data or other proprietary information as a prerequisite for authorizing pharmaceutical or agricultural chemical products containing new chemical substances, it is legally obligated to protect such data from unfair commercial exploitation. Consequently, ensuring regulatory transparency and safeguarding against unfair competition necessitates that information requests concerning abridged MA applications referencing original authorizations be granted.

This ruling reaffirms the need for transparency in regulatory processes while maintaining a balanced approach to trade secret protections, ensuring that legal recourse is not unduly obstructed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.