Specifics Of Taxation Of Electronic Services In Türkiye

Under Turkish tax legislation, services provided over the internet or an electronic network without physical intervention—such as software, digital content, and database access—are considered electronic services.

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1) What qualifies as electronic services for tax purposes? Is there a list of such services?

Under Turkish tax legislation, services provided over the internet or an electronic network without physical intervention—such as software, digital content, and database access—are considered electronic services. While relevant VAT communiqués provide a general framework and examples, whether a specific digital business model falls within this scope depends entirely on the concrete case. Incorrectly classifying a service creates a significant risk of subjecting your company to the wrong tax regime. To ensure compliance, a detailed legal assessment of your specific services is strongly recommended.

2) Is a foreign company providing services electronically required to register for VAT purposes?

Yes, foreign companies without a place of business or legal center in Türkiye must establish a "Special VAT Liability" (VAT No. 3) for electronic services provided to non-VAT-registered individuals (B2C). However, for services provided to businesses (B2B), the "reverse charge" mechanism applies, which may eliminate the need for direct registration. Determining the correct mechanism requires a detailed legal audit of your company's operational model to avoid severe tax liabilities.

3) How is the place of supply of electronic services determined?

According to the Value Added Tax Law, if a service is utilized in Türkiye, the place of supply is considered Türkiye, granting taxation rights to the Turkish state. For electronic services, criteria such as the customer's IP address, billing address, or payment instrument being linked to Türkiye are generally sufficient to trigger this. Verifying how well these localization criteria align with your company's technical infrastructure requires professional legal scrutiny to prevent jurisdictional tax disputes.

4) What VAT rates apply to electronic services?

The standard VAT rate for electronic services in Türkiye is 20%. While certain digital services, such as distance education, may benefit from a reduced rate of 10%, most digital content and electronic publications (like e-books) are subject to the standard rate. Determining the legally correct rate based on your exact service code is essential to optimize costs and avoid substantial tax penalties.

5) Are there any thresholds for mandatory tax registration?

Under Turkish tax legislation, there is generally no minimum turnover threshold exempting businesses from VAT registration once taxable activities are carried out in Türkiye. Foreign providers supplying electronic services to non-VAT-registered customers in Türkiye may be required to establish a Special VAT Liability (VAT No. 3) regardless of turnover size. However, separate thresholds may apply under other tax regimes, such as the Digital Services Tax (DST). Since the applicability of registration obligations depends on the nature of the services, customer profile (B2B/B2C), and business structure, obtaining a tailored legal assessment is strongly recommended to avoid unregistered tax exposure and administrative penalties.

6) What reporting and filing obligations apply to providers of electronic services?

Providers of electronic services operating in Türkiye may be subject to periodic VAT filing, tax payment, invoicing, and record-keeping obligations. Foreign electronic service providers registered under the Special VAT Liability regime are generally required to submit VAT returns electronically and pay the corresponding tax within the prescribed deadlines. Depending on the operational model, additional obligations relating to e-invoicing, bookkeeping, withholding taxes, and Digital Services Tax reporting may also arise. Failure to comply with procedural requirements may trigger tax audits and administrative sanctions; therefore, a comprehensive compliance review tailored to the company’s business model is highly advisable.

7) How are services supplied through marketplaces and platforms taxed?

Services supplied through marketplaces and digital platforms may create separate tax consequences both for the underlying service provider and for the intermediary platform operator. Depending on the structure of the transaction, Turkish tax authorities may treat the platform either as an intermediary or, in certain cases, as a party deemed to supply the service directly. VAT, withholding obligations, and Digital Services Tax implications may therefore differ significantly based on the contractual model, invoicing flow, and payment collection mechanism. Given the increasing regulatory scrutiny of platform economies, a detailed legal and tax analysis is essential to accurately determine the applicable tax liabilities and compliance obligations.

8) What are the risks and penalties for non-compliance with tax rules?

Non-compliance with Turkish tax regulations concerning electronic services may result in substantial financial and legal consequences, including retroactive tax assessments, late payment interest, tax loss penalties, and procedural fines. In cases involving failure to register, incorrect VAT treatment, or inadequate invoicing and reporting, tax authorities may initiate audits and impose significant administrative sanctions. Cross-border electronic service providers may also face reputational and operational risks if Turkish tax obligations are not properly addressed. Considering the complexity and evolving nature of Turkish digital taxation rules, proactive legal and tax compliance reviews are strongly recommended to mitigate potential liabilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.