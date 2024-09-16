2024 Changes to Turkish Tax Procedural Law should be critically analyzed for all businessmen and individuals. The current revision will be highlighted in the present article. It will be indicated that the Law Numbered 7524 changes the Turkish Tax Procedural Law Numbered 213.

Introduction

The core intention of the present article is to provide a brief observation about 2024 Changes to Turkish Tax Procedural Law. The potential implications of that revision is seen as vital for all parties including taxpayers and tax lawyers.

What are the 4-legislation applicable to Tax Law in Turkey?

There are the 4 core norms aiming at the formulation of fundamental tax rules in Turkey:

firstly, Income Tax Code (Numbered 193),

secondly, Corporate Tax Code (Numbered 5520),

thirdly, Value Added Tax Code (Numbered 3065)

fourthly, Tax Procedural Law (Numbered 213)

For more information take a look at our article on Tax Guide

What is the role of Turkish Tax Procedural Law?

Turkish Tax Procedural Law governs fundamental terminologies regarding taxation within the jurisdiction of Turkey. Turkish Tax Procedural Law also includes the established principles, standards and rights as well as responsibilities for taxpayers. The Law in question also addresses the main duties and responsibilities of local and central tax authorities within the jurisdiction of Turkey. It necessarily follows that every single revision such as 2024 Change to Turkish Tax Procedural Law requires a great deal of attention.

What are tax authorities in Turkey?

Turkish Revenue Administration is the central national authority to levy and collect taxes. Revenue Administration operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Finance.

What types of changes were made through the Law Numbered 7524?

The Law Numbered 7524 introduces landmark changes to the Turkish Tax Procedural Law Numbered 213. The present article will present a brief outline of this revision. Changes mostly will be effective after it was published in the Official Gazette dated August 2, 2024.

First of all, Article 5 of the Law Numbered 7425 added a new paragraph to Article 153/A in introducing amendments concerning those whose taxpayer status was canceled ex officio due to issuing forged documents. If natural or legal persons whose taxpayer status were ex official canceled on the grounds of issuing forged documents in the lack of any commercial, agricultural or professional activity, apply for commencement of a business, they should provide a minimum of TRY 690.000 for 2024 and 10% of the total amount of forged invoices issued.

Second of all, the fines for irregularity and special irregularity were increased considerably.

Third of all, under a new paragraph added to Article 344, the rule on tax loss penalty to real or natural persons who engage in commercial, agricultural or professional activities by violating the obligation for the establishment of taxpayer status in advance, will be implemented by 50% increase.

Fourth of all, the original tax amounts will no longer be a subject of settlement proceedings between taxpayers and Tax Authorities through the 2024 Changes to Turkish Tax Procedural Law.

Fifth of all, briefing and reporting obligations of electronic service providers are expanded to cover digital service intermediaries, access providers, content providers, hosting providers as well as social network providers under the amendment of bis Article 257.



The Impact of 2024 changes to Turkish Tax Procedural Law

Having regard to the above, it is fundamental to review various changes by the Law Numbered 7524 to Turkish Tax Procedural Law. All legal practitioners such academics and tax lawyers should take into account the coverage of the new amendment. The Impact of 2024 changes to Turkish Tax Procedural Law is of great importance in planning your business schedule in Turkey.

