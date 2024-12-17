Dealing With Social Media Influencers - Türkiye

Influencer marketing through social media influencers has achieved giant growth in the advertising sector. Brands, including global and local ones, co-operate with social media influencers to advertise their brands, goods and services because social media influencers are very capable of directing the consumers' buying habits into certain brands via the presentations, recommendations and compliments they make.

Similarly, based on global research statistics, Türkiye ranks number 11 in the world for the highest number of social media users. In 2023, there were 69.55 million social media users in Türkiye, with predictions that this will reach up to 79.6 million by 2029.

Until 2021, Türkiye did not have specific laws, regulation or self-regulation relating to advertising through social media. However, the general advertising rules and principles contained in Consumer Protection Law No. 6502 (Consumer Protection Law) and the Commercial Advertisement and Unfair Commercial Practices Regulation (Advertising Regulation) applied to social media advertisements. Advertisements published on social media and via influencer marketing were therefore generally required to comply with Turkish advertising rules—thus requiring such adverts to be accurate, honest, non-misleading, in conformity with public order, and not the cause of unfair competition.

On 4 May, 2021, the Advertisement Board of Türkiye published the Guideline on Commercial Advertisement and Unfair Commercial Practices Conducted by Social Media Influencers (Guideline).

The Guideline has been prepared based on the Consumer Protection Law and the Advertising Regulation with the aim to guide advertisers, advertisement agencies, media organisations and all persons, institutions and establishments involved in commercial advertisement and commercial practices conducted by social media influencers. The Guideline covers all types of consumer-facing commercial advertisements and practices by social media influencers.

The Guideline clearly defines 'social media' and 'social media influencer', which is the first time that these terms have been given a legal definition in Türkiye.

Accordingly, 'social media' is defined as a real person or legal entity that allows users to create, view or share contents such as text, images and audio on the internet for social interaction purposes within the scope of Law No. 5651 on Regulation of Internet Broadcasts and Prevention of Crimes Committed through Such Broadcasts. 'Social media influencer' is defined as a person engaging in marketing communication via a social media account in order to provide sale or rental of goods and services offered by themselves or an advertiser, to inform or persuade the target group.

The Guideline both emphasises the general principles of advertising law to be applied to advertisements conducted on social media and by social media influencers and also specifies some principles regarding how testimonial advertising and hidden advertising provisions shall apply to advertisements performed by social media influencers.

As Türkiye is not an EU member, Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 of 19 October 2022 on a Single Market for Digital Services and amending Directive 2000/31/EC (the EU Digital Services Act (EU DSA)) is not directly applicable there. However, there are already detailed rules under Consumer Protection Law and Advertising Regulation regarding advertising addressing minors and rules to ensure transparent and trustworthy commercial communication towards the consumers. This means that there are similar principles already applicable in Türkiye.

This Practice Note is intended to give an overview of the key issues related to advertising in social media and influencer marketing in Türkiye. It covers:

Influencer marketing from the perspective of testimonial advertising rules

Influencer marketing from the perspective of 'hidden' advertisement

Influencer marketing from the perspective of comparative advertisement and unfair competition

Influencer marketing targeting children

Prohibited advertising of certain categories of products

Contests and sweepstakes organised by social media influencers

Sanctions

Responsibilities of advertisers regarding social media advertising

Agreements with influencers

Future expectations

Influencer marketing from the perspective of testimonial advertising rules

Testimonial advertising generally consists of written or spoken statements of individuals who have used the product that is being advertised, communicating about the quality and/or superiority of the product. The Advertising Regulation stipulates that advertisements shall not include or refer to any testimony or endorsement that is not authentic, and not based on the experience of the testifier.

Influencer marketing can be categorised as a particular form of testimonial advertising. For influencer marketing, the problem arises when the social media influencer is sharing an experience that is fictional, pursuant to their advertising agreement with the brand owner. According to the main principle that all advertisements should be accurate, honest and trustworthy, the accuracy of the advertisements and the proof of the claims in the influencer advertisements are very important. In testimonial advertisements, testimonies or confirmation statements that are not based on the real experience, knowledge or research of the experts, institution or organisation should not be used in advertising.

This particular situation is addressed in Article 6 of the Guideline under which an influencer is prohibited from advertising a product or service and giving the false impression that they have experienced/used that product or service. This is in line with the general advertising principle requiring accuracy of verifiable facts claimed in advertisements.

Article 6 also expressly states that social media influencers are not allowed to assert any claims regarding scientific research findings and testing conclusions that are not based on objective, measurable and numerical data and which are not possible to prove.

Influencer marketing from the perspective of 'hidden' advertisement

Social media influencers who receive payment from a brand must explicitly communicate this affiliation or the fact that their post is an advertisement. Failure to do so is contrary to the prohibition of 'hidden' advertisements. In this scenario, the consumer could think that the social media influencer shares their sincere opinion about the product or services without having any affiliation with the brand owner. This could be considered in violation of the hidden advertisement ban.

'Hidden' advertisements are advertisements which are not explicitly identifiable as an advertisement. Hidden advertisements are prohibited as the consumer is caught unprepared without the knowledge that it is an advertisement. As per the Consumer Protection Law, the inclusion and presentation for promotional purposes of names, trade marks, logos or other distinctive marks or expressions in connection with goods or services, trade names or company names in news, broadcasts, publications, and programmes without explicit indication that such inclusion and presentation is for advertising purposes is classified as a hidden advertisement. It is forbidden to make implicit advertisement via communication tools of all kinds visually, aurally or in writing.

Guidance on these general principles is set out under Article 5 of the Guideline, which provides that advertisements communicated through social media influencers must be clear, understandable, and distinguishable. Under the same article, hidden advertisement via communication tools of all kinds visually, aurally or in writing is expressly prohibited on social media platforms in the same way as it is in any other forms of media.

Additionally, the Guideline contains an interpretation rule indicating that provisions set out thereunder cannot be interpreted or implemented in a way breaching the hidden advertisement-related provisions in the Advertising Regulation.

Accordingly, influencers must:

clearly disclose the relationship between the social media influencer and the brand

cite their affiliation with the brand in their posts containing advertorial content and this should be done in a way that the consumer could not miss

use distinctive and specific signs such as #sponsor, #advert, #sponsored by (or similar) on influencer posts

In posts where financial gains and/or benefits such as free or discounted goods or services are provided to the influencer, it is mandatory for them to clearly indicate this with various statements mentioned in detail in the Guideline, depending on the platform on which the advertising takes place.

Under Articles 7–10 of the Guideline, the advertisements featured on social media are categorised into four groups according to the platforms as follows:

advertising on video-sharing platforms (such as YouTube and Instagram TV)

advertising on photo and message-sharing platforms (such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter)

advertising on podcast platform

advertising on platforms where the content may only be visible for a short time (such as Snapchat and Instagram)

By stating various expressions specified by the Guideline for each platform, the social media influencer should explain to the consumers that the relevant post is a promotion. Although the expressions in the Guideline are quite diverse for each platform group, in general, they are intended to clearly indicate that the said post is an advertisement, and although the statements are variable for each group of platforms, they include hashtags such as #Advertisement, #Sponsor, #Collaboration and/or statements such as 'This video includes [advertiser's] advertisement'.

The Guideline stipulates that social media influencers are required to use the hashtags #Collaboration, #Advertisement etc or include a declaratory caption for the commercial communications featured on video-sharing platforms (such as YouTube and Instagram TV), photo and message-sharing platforms (such as Twitter), podcast platforms and other platforms on which the content is visible for a short time (such as Snapchat). Thus, influencers should refrain from creating the false impression that they are an independent consumer.

According to Articles 5 and 6 of the Guideline, the tags and explanations used by influencers must be positioned in a manner that is easily distinguishable from colours used in the advertisement or background thereof and in fonts large enough to be readable. Therefore, consumers should be able to promptly understand with no extra effort that the post they have encountered is an advertisement. If there are other tags and explanations used in relation to the post, the collaboration tags should be positioned prominently.

Interfaces and technical features of the medium where the post is shared should be taken into consideration as well and it is mandatory to explicitly indicate whether the items advertised have been edited with effects or filters.

Influencer marketing from the perspective of comparative advertisement and unfair competition

Social media influencers often promote goods that are comparative with rival products. When the influencer is supported or sponsored by a brand, any statements of the influencer which incorporate any comparison could be considered comparative advertising within the meaning of Advertising Regulation. Liability for proving any claims in the advertisement could then be attributed to the brand owner as the advertiser.

This is important in terms of the aggravated burden of proof sought in claims regarding comparative advertisements. Every claim in comparative advertisements should be proven with reports obtained from universities, accredited testing institutions or independent research institutions. Although some abstract comparative claims may be tolerated and are not expected to be proven, the Advertisement Board imposes sanctions on statements such as 'the best' or 'the number one in the world' on the ground that these claims exceed abstract claims, and they should be proven. In its decisions, the Advertisement Board also evaluates the perspective of consumers proving such superiority statements and considers that all competitors or competitors' products or services should be included in the researches presented for proof.

If influencer advertisements do constitute comparative advertising, they must comply with the requirements of Article 8 of the Advertising Regulation which requires that comparative advertisements must not be misleading and must not constitute unfair competition.

A hypothetical statement recommending one product over another on the grounds of price might constitute unfair competition if the statement is untrue or disproportionate. This risk arises particularly where social media influencers promote their own brands or promote goods of the companies pursuant to a collaboration agreement.

In general terms, an influencer sharing their genuine opinion or experience of goods and services they have actually used or experienced does not result in unfair competition. However, such sharing could still constitute unfair competition if it contains statements that breach good faith principles or are unduly detrimental to the reputation of the company which owns the comparison goods.

Influencer marketing targeting children

In Turkish advertising legislation, there are detailed restrictions on advertisements that are either intended for children, may potentially have an impact on them, or which feature child actors.

The aim of these rules is to protect children against any kind of advertising that abuses their lack of knowledge and experience—and advertisements that are likely to do this are strictly prohibited.

The Advertising Regulation contains the relevant prohibition, providing that advertisements should not involve any expression or image which will negatively affect the physical, mental, moral, psychological and social development skills of children.

Further, advertisements should not abuse parents' sensitivities towards their children, such as affection, compassion or emotional attachment, and they should not encourage children to persuade their parents or third parties to purchase a particular commodity or service.

Advertisements should also not involve messages which imply that possession or use of a particular product will provide a child with physical, social or psychological advantages in comparison with other children of the same age—or that possession of a product will produce a contrary effect.

All of the above rules are directly applicable to influencer marketing.

The Advertisement Board places high importance on the protection of children and may impose severe sanctions where an advertisement violates the rules above.

As explained above, the EU DSA is not directly applicable in Türkiye. However, the provisions set out above are in any event similar to requirements in the EU DSA which deal with the targeting of minors.

Prohibited advertising of certain categories of products

The general advertising rules and principles are applied to social media advertisements. Therefore, advertising restrictions around certain categories of products and services should be carefully adhered to in social media advertisements.

For example, the advertising of alcohol products, tobacco products and pharmaceuticals to consumers is forbidden under Turkish law. This is a blanket ban and any public notification or announcement using the names, logos, signs, and any other distinctive elements of relevant products could be considered in violation of this restriction. The Advertisement Board has also ruled that it is prohibited to make such advertisements through alibi branding, ie using other distinctive signs of brands that are directly associated with the brand, and sanctions have been regularly imposed on influencers who advertise alcohol products through alibi branding.

The Advertisement Board has also concluded that failure to fulfill the disclosure requirement constitutes hidden advertisement.

The Guideline underlines the general principles mentioned above by explicitly stating in Article 6 that it is prohibited to assert health claims about goods and services which contradict relevant laws and regulations. It also states that there is a prohibition on advertising or directing consumers to goods and services offered by doctors, dentists, vets, pharmacists, or health institutions.

The Guideline also confirms that there is a strict prohibition on creating fake identities in order to communicate about a particular group of goods and/or services.

Contests and sweepstakes organised by social media influencers

It is common for social media influencers to organise sweepstakes via their social media pages. These are generally chance-based prize draws and are rarely skill-based contests. Sweepstakes and contests are permissible subject to certain legal rules under Turkish law:

chance-based sweepstakes where cash is given as a prize can only be conducted by the National Lottery Administration (NLA) itself which is the sole authority permitted to organise lotteries and draws with a cash or non-cash reward

the chance-based prize draw and skill-based contests where the prize is non-cash can be conducted by other persons subject to compliance with specific legal requirements. If the monetary value of the non-cash prize exceeds TL 741.18 (the 2024 limit, and equivalent to approximately €20) in a prize draw, then the organisation conducting the promotion is required to obtain the official permission of the NLA. For skill-based contests, there is no need for registration or to get permission from the NLA

Other than the above, there are no specific laws or rules governing sweepstakes and contests conducted on social media. Therefore, prize draws tend to be prevalent on social media. Many of these had historically been conducted in breach of the requirement to obtain the NLA's permission and without complying with the advertisement restrictions. However, the NLA is now monitoring compliance and has issued warnings to those who conduct unauthorised prize draws via their social media pages and web pages.

According to Article 52 of the Decree on National Lottery, those organising non-cash sweepstakes with no authorisation from the NLA may be sanctioned with imprisonment from three to five years or a judicial fine.

Sanctions

The surveillance of the public authorities

The Advertisement Board, which is established under the Turkish Trade Ministry, is the main authority to control advertisements in Türkiye. The Advertisement Board's duties are not restricted to reviewing any specific form of media; therefore, all forms of social media advertisements are also within their jurisdiction.

Until the Guideline was enacted, the scrutiny of the Advertisement Board over social media content was weak due to the lack of specific rules related to advertising and marketing on social media. Since 2020 and following the subsequent enactment of the Guideline, the increased scrutiny has meant that the number of sanctions against social media influencers has significantly gained in traction.



In 2020, the decisions of the Advertisement Board rendered during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were mainly focused on misleading health claims in influencer marketing. The Advertisement Board imposed serious sanctions against hidden or misleading advertisements on social media and unfair advertisements of certain food presented with incorrect health claims by influencers in their social media pages.

In 2021, the Advertisement Board started to scrutinise social media advertisements communicated by influencers in a wider range of topics without limiting its examination to health claims. Presently, the Board strictly monitors the market.

The Board issued many decisions in 2024 regarding the posts shared in the account of social media influencers, finding that although required statements like 'partnership' and/or 'collaboration' were included in promotional posts, they were not presented in a manner which enabled consumers to notice them. The Board concluded that these posts constituted hidden advertisements, ordered take down of them and imposed a financial penalty.

It is expected that the Board will continue to strictly scrutinise social media advertisements.

Possible sanctions and fines

As explained above all forms of social media advertisements are subject to the scrutiny of the Advertisement Board which has powers to initiate surveillance of its own volition or on receipt of complaints from consumers or competitors.

The potential remedies are:

temporary (up to three months) or permanent prevention of broadcast of the advertisement

correction of the advertisement through the same media

administrative monetary fine ranging from TL 600.000 to TL 6.000.000 (approximately €15.000 to €150.000) for ads in digital media

The Advertisement Board is also authorised to block access to online broadcasts or contents which are found to violate the advertising rules if the advertiser does not remove content within 24 hours of receiving a notification made through electronic communication tools based on information obtained from the website's contact details, domain name, IP address, and similar sources. The decision to block access is primarily limited to the content where a violation has occurred. However, if blocking access to the content related to the violation is technically impossible or if blocking access to the specific content does not prevent the violation, a decision may be made to block access to the entire website.

These sanctions can be jointly or separately imposed. With the amendment made to the Consumer Protection Law on October 30, 2024, administrative fines imposed by the Advertisement Board have been significantly increased, minimum and maximum limits have been established as cited above. The Advertisement Board will consider factors such as the unfairness of the violation, the benefit gained or harm caused by the violation, and the fault and economic status of the violator when applying minimum and maximum limits. Since these criteria have recently been ruled, the practice of the Advertisement Board on how these will apply has not been established yet.

The Advertisement Board has power to impose a fine on the advertiser and/or the owner of the media where the advertisement is broadcast. This is common in social media advertisements.

With the amendment made to the Consumer Protection Law on October 30, 2024, administrative monetary fines related to violations of provisions concerning commercial advertisements and unfair commercial practices have been included under a specific settlement mechanism before the Ministry of Trade. This settlement mechanism serves as an alternative administrative remedy before filing an administrative court action for cancellation of the administrative monetary fine. If the parties cannot resolve through settlement, there remains an opportunity to file a cancellation action before the Administrative Courts in Ankara.

Responsibilities of advertisers regarding social media advertising

In parallel to Article 61 of the Consumer Protection Law, the Guideline provides that relevant administrative sanctions set under the law may be imposed on advertisers, advertising agencies and media companies which breach their advertising obligations. It also imposes separate obligations and responsibilities on social media influencers and advertisers. Accordingly, social media influencers may be subject to sanctions such as suspension of advertisements or monetary fines if they violate the principles of the Consumer Protection Law and Advertising Regulation.

Under the Guideline, advertisers must inform social media influencers of the provisions of the Guideline and require them to comply with applicable law and take necessary measures to prevent breach of their obligations.

Also, in cases where influencers are authorised by the advertiser to promote goods and services through third parties, advertisers must ensure that the social media influencers convey the importance of obligations set under relevant regulations to third parties and mention that third parties must comply with all obligations regulated thereunder. In such cases, advertisers must also make the effort to ensure that social media influencers fulfil their obligations and take necessary measures regarding any kind of violation.

Advertisers may not avoid obligations on the ground that the social media influencer is personally responsible. Advertisers, advertising agencies and social media influencers are separately and jointly responsible for complying with the Guideline. However, if an advertiser proves that it has complied with the required obligations, it is deemed to have made the best effort reasonably expected to ensure that the social media influencers comply with the relevant rules. Accordingly, it could be argued that advertisers which fulfil their respective obligations and manage to prove it could be released from liability due to the breaches committed by social media influencers. However, this argument depends on the specific circumstances of the case.

Agreements with influencers

There is no specific rule under Turkish law stipulating the format or contents of the agreement with the influencer. The agreement will be governed by the general rules of Turkish contract law as well as related clauses of the IP Code, Copyright Law, Turkish Commercial Code, and Consumer Protection Law where applicable. It is possible to directly conclude agreements with influencers and it is also permissible to make agreements with the advertising agencies acting on behalf of influencers.

Apart from boilerplate clauses and general clauses relating to parties, payment, and termination, the key provisions in an influencer agreement are as follows:

scope of services—the scope of services should carefully be determined. It is important to define the scope of the services, eg content the influencer will create, type of content, timing, any specific expectation of the brand owner etc before initiating the advertising campaign

liability clause—this is one of the most important clauses incorporated into the agreement with the influencer. As explained above, general advertising rules should be respected in social media advertisements and influencer marketing. Under the Guideline, advertisers must inform social media influencers of the provisions of the Guideline and require them to comply with applicable law and take necessary measures against their breach of obligations. In this respect it is sensible to include a clause addressing compliance with general advertising rules under Turkish law and to set out which party will be contractually liable for any breaches thereof. Often, the advertiser is held contractually responsible for non-compliance if the influencer acts within the scope of their direction. Generally, the influencer should be held liable for their activities out of the scope of the agreement. For eliminating possible risks, it can be useful to also add a control clause to the agreement

control clause—this is entirely at the discretion of the advertiser as this clause can harm the natural flow of the influencer advertising campaign, but it can be useful to eliminate possible risks. Many influencers do not favour this kind of clause as they feel they are not able to act freely due to the brand's control of their actions

copyright clause—Turkish Copyright Law adopts a formalistic approach in relation to copyright ownership and content which can be protected as a 'work' under Turkish law. If the transfer of the rights over the copyright-protected content created by the influencer is important for the advertiser or brand owner, it is advisable to include a copyright clause in the agreement. Turkish Copyright Law rules that the author of a work is the person who creates it. The work for hire principle is not accepted under Turkish law. As per this principle, it is likely that the influencer could be the author of the advertisement if it is classified as a work. The rights should be assigned to the brand owner if the content is intended to be used by them in other media

third party rights—the agreement should specify that the content the influencer provides should not infringe any third party rights, namely intellectual property rights including but not limited to trade marks, copyright and rights of publicity. Where the content involves third party trade marks, this could give rise to a risk of trade mark infringement. Alternatively, the uncleared rights of other individuals in the content (such as their appearance, rights relating to the name, visual, voice etc) could give rise to infringement of personal rights. The influencer should be engaged to clear these rights and agree their liability arising from infringement

governing law—when the advertiser is a foreign brand, they often want the agreement to be governed by the laws of its own country. The choice of law and jurisdiction is, in principle, valid in contractual relations. However, the public order norms like Turkish copyright provisions, and intellectual property provisions would still apply due to territoriality principles

Future expectations

In line with the Ministry of Trade's strategic plan for 2024-2028, the 'Influencer Certification Program Project' is expected to be implemented. This was initiated in 2023. The certificate program is expected to provide influencers with a certification from the Ministry, so that the Ministry tries to guarantee that certified influencers act responsibly.

First published by LexisNexis in Dec 04, 2024.

