Does A Foreign-Owned Company Need A Physical Office In Turkey?

A foreign-owned company in Turkey needs a registered address, but foreign ownership alone does not require a dedicated office. A virtual or serviced office may suit a remote business, while activities involving customers, stock, manufacturing or regulated services may require suitable physical premises. Choosing an address before incorporation means considering registration, official correspondence, tax office checks, banking and any applicable licences together.

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A foreign-owned company needs a registered address in Turkey, but its shareholders’ nationality does not generally require it to lease a dedicated office. The address must be suitable for registration and official correspondence. Whether the company also needs premises where people work, customers visit or goods are stored depends on its planned activities.

For many businesses, a virtual or serviced office may be a practical starting point. That choice should be made before incorporation: tax office checks, banking procedures and any licence requirements may call for more than an address on paper. Investors planning to set up a business in Turkey should consider how the company will operate from its first day, as well as where it will be registered.

Registered Address Requirement

A company established in Turkey must have a registered address in Turkey. The address appears in its incorporation records and provides an official point of contact. This requirement applies regardless of the shareholders’ nationality. Foreign ownership alone does not require the company to rent a private office or have staff present at its registered address every day.

A registered address serves a legal purpose even when the founders manage the business from abroad. The company must keep its address records accurate and arrange for correspondence delivered there to be handled promptly. Turkish companies must also comply with electronic notification requirements, including those applicable through the National Electronic Notification System (UETS) and the Revenue Administration’s separate e-notification system for tax matters. A virtual office provider’s mail-handling service does not replace monitoring these accounts. Managing the company from overseas does not remove these obligations.

The investor should therefore settle the address arrangement before filing the incorporation documents. When forming an LLC in Turkey, for example, the question is whether the company has a usable registered address, rather than whether it has signed a conventional office lease. The answer may be a serviced address, but the terms of that service matter.

Can a Foreign-Owned Company Use a Virtual Office?

In many cases, a virtual or serviced office can serve as a company’s registered address. It may suit a consultancy or another business whose work is carried out remotely and does not require visitors, stock or equipment at that location. The company still needs a genuine arrangement allowing it to use the address. A provider’s advertising description alone does not establish what rights the company receives.

Before signing, the founders should check whether the agreement permits company registration and how the provider handles official correspondence. They should know who receives deliveries, how quickly notices are forwarded and what happens when the service ends. These details become particularly relevant when the directors are outside Turkey and cannot collect a letter in person.

The tax office may check the registered address and seek information about the company’s activities. A bank may also ask where and how the business operates when assessing an account application. Neither process creates a universal requirement for a private office, but a virtual office agreement does not guarantee that every authority or bank will regard the arrangement as sufficient for the company’s proposed activity.

A business that uses another location for its day-to-day operations should account for that location separately. The registered address and the place where work is actually performed may raise different registration, tax or licensing questions. The virtual office should be chosen in light of those arrangements, not as a substitute for examining them.

When Are Physical Premises Necessary?

The company’s activity is the deciding factor. A remote consultancy may be able to operate without a dedicated office, while a shop needs somewhere to receive customers and a distributor may need appropriate space to hold stock. Manufacturing and clinical services can involve further premises and approval requirements. Those requirements arise from the activity, regardless of whether the shareholders are foreign.

The timing also matters. An address accepted for incorporation is not automatically approved for the company’s intended operations. Depending on the activity and the use of the premises, a workplace opening and operating licence may be required, alongside any sector-specific authorisation. This assessment is relevant to ordinary commercial workplaces as well as specially regulated businesses. Company registration does not replace a required workplace licence, and using a virtual or shared office does not by itself establish an exemption. The applicable requirements should be checked with the competent licensing authority before operations begin.

Where physical premises are planned, it is sensible to check their suitability before entering into a long lease or paying for alterations. The company’s intended use, the property’s characteristics and any applicable licence conditions should be considered together. Otherwise, the investor may successfully establish the company and then face a separate obstacle to operating it.

Choosing an Address for Incorporation and Future Operations

The address decision should reflect what the company will do immediately after incorporation. A remote service business may start with a serviced address and arrange meeting space when needed. A business that expects to receive customers or hold inventory soon may find it more efficient to secure suitable premises from the outset. Founders should also be ready to explain their operating arrangements during tax office checks and bank account opening, since registration at an address does not determine how a bank will assess the business.

A company can change its registered address as its needs develop, but the change requires the relevant records and notifications to be updated. Choosing a temporary address without a plan for receiving correspondence can create avoidable work and missed notices during that transition. The practical answer is therefore to select an address that works for registration, supports the company’s current activity and allows a clear route to any premises it will need next. If the intended activity has licensing or premises requirements, a lawyer in Turkey can review the address arrangement before incorporation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign investor establish a company in Turkey without renting a private office? Yes. The company needs a registered address in Turkey, but foreign ownership alone does not require a private office. The address arrangement must be suitable for the company’s activities.

Can a virtual office be used as a company’s registered address? In many cases, yes. The agreement should allow company registration and provide a reliable way to receive official correspondence. A virtual office may be insufficient for an activity that requires dedicated premises.

Does a bank require a physical office to open a company account? There is no single answer for every bank and business. A bank may ask about the company’s operations and assess whether its address arrangement is consistent with those activities.

Can the registered address differ from the place where the company operates? It can, but the operating location may create separate registration, tax or licensing requirements. The company should assess those requirements before starting work there.

Can the company change its address after incorporation? Yes. The company must complete the applicable registration and notification steps and make sure correspondence reaches it during the move.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.