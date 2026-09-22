Establishing And Maintaining A Business Presence In Türkiye 2026

This article examines the establishment and continuing management of a foreign business presence in Türkiye. It compares subsidiaries, branches and liaison offices, and considers capital, corporate documentation, governance, representative authority, investment reporting, work authorisation and data protection. Judicial decisions concerning corporate organisation and management duties are considered in their relevant context. The analysis argues that the choice of vehicle should follow the proposed activity, ownership arrangements and expected life of the investment. Effective legal preparation connects incorporation with the company's subsequent compliance, financing, decision-making and exit arrangements rather than treating registration as the final objective.

This article examines the establishment and continuing management of a foreign business presence in Türkiye. It compares subsidiaries, branches and liaison offices, and considers capital, corporate documentation, governance, representative authority, investment reporting, work authorisation and data protection. Judicial decisions concerning corporate organisation and management duties are considered in their relevant context. The analysis argues that the choice of vehicle should follow the proposed activity, ownership arrangements and expected life of the investment. Effective legal preparation connects incorporation with the company's subsequent compliance, financing, decision-making and exit arrangements rather than treating registration as the final objective.

Keywords company formation, Türkiye, foreign investment, subsidiaries, branches, corporate compliance

Introduction

For a foreign company entering Türkiye, incorporation is usually one of the more straightforward parts of the project.

The decisions made before incorporation are often more consequential. Should the Turkish operation be a separate subsidiary or a branch of the foreign parent? Does the proposed activity require a licence? Who should have authority to bind the company? Will foreign managers need work permits? Will personal data move between the Turkish operation and the group's headquarters abroad? How should disagreements between shareholders be handled? What happens if the investor eventually wants to sell or close the business?

A company that has been incorporated correctly can still be poorly structured for the business it is expected to conduct. For this reason, establishing a presence in Türkiye should be approached as a corporate structuring exercise rather than simply a Trade Registry filing.

The principal foreign investment framework is Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875. It adopts a notification-based rather than a general approval-based system and provides that, except where international agreements or special legislation provide otherwise, foreign investors are free to make foreign direct investments and are subject to equal treatment with domestic investors.1

The Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 then provides the principal corporate law framework.2

Can a Foreign Company Own 100 Percent of a Turkish Company?

As a general rule, yes. Turkish law does not impose a general requirement that a Turkish citizen or Turkish company participate as a shareholder merely because the investor is foreign.

The Presidency's official investment guidance confirms that international investors generally have the same rights and liabilities as local investors in establishing companies and transferring shares. Foreign investors may establish the company forms provided for under the Turkish Commercial Code.

This means that a Turkish joint stock company or limited liability company may generally be wholly foreign owned.

There are, however, important sector-specific exceptions. Certain industries may be subject to ownership limitations, licensing requirements, regulatory approvals or nationality conditions. The official investment guidance identifies sectors such as television broadcasting, maritime activities and civil aviation as examples where special rules apply.

The first legal question should therefore not simply be:

"Can a foreigner establish this company?" It should be:

"Can this ownership and management structure conduct this particular activity?" That distinction becomes important in regulated businesses.

Which Structure Should a Foreign Company Choose?

The three structures most commonly considered by international businesses are:

a Turkish subsidiary;

a Turkish branch of the foreign company; or

a liaison

They serve different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Turkish subsidiary

The most common corporate forms are the:

Joint Stock Company, Anonim Şirket, or A.Ş.

and Limited Liability Company, Limited Şirket, or Ltd. Şti.

Both are separate Turkish legal entities. A limited company can be appropriate for many closely held businesses and relatively straightforward ownership structures.

A joint stock company may deserve stronger consideration where the investment anticipates institutional investors, different share groups, more sophisticated governance arrangements, substantial financing, future equity transactions or an eventual share sale.

The choice should be based on the expected life of the investment. A company that appears slightly simpler on the incorporation date may become considerably less convenient when a new investor arrives three years later.

Branch office

A branch does not constitute a legal entity independent from its foreign parent. The official investment guidance confirms that it has no shareholders, has no separate legal personality, and may operate only within the purposes of the parent company. It also has no statutory minimum capital requirement, although adequate operational funding should naturally be allocated.3

The branch must be registered with the relevant Trade Registry and requires a representative in Türkiye with the necessary authority. Because the branch is part of the foreign company rather than a separate subsidiary, the legal, tax and liability consequences should be reviewed at parent-company level before this structure is selected.

Liaison office

A liaison office has a much narrower role. A foreign company may establish a liaison office only after obtaining permission from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and the office cannot conduct commercial activities in Türkiye.4

That prohibition is fundamental. A liaison office should not invoice Turkish customers or operate as an ordinary revenue-generating business. The current official framework provides that initial liaison office permissions may be granted for a maximum of three years. Extension applications are assessed by reference to factors such as the office's past activities, business plan, future objectives, expenditures and employees. The official guidance also states that liaison offices licensed for market research or promotion of the foreign company's products or services are not eligible for extension on that basis.

For a foreign company, the practical dividing line is therefore commercial activity. If the objective is to operate a business and generate Turkish revenue, a subsidiary or branch will normally need to be considered.

If the objective is genuinely representative, coordinating or non-commercial, a liaison office may be suitable.

The Structure Should Be Chosen Before the Documents Are Prepared

Foreign investors sometimes begin the incorporation process by requesting a list of documents.

That is not where I would begin. Before preparing the articles of association or corporate resolutions, the investor should determine:

who will own the Turkish operation;

who will manage it;

who may sign for it;

whether signatures should be individual or joint;

whether future investors are anticipated;

how additional financing will be introduced;

whether minority protections are necessary;

whether shares should have different rights;

which decisions require shareholder approval;

how transfers will be controlled; and

how an investor will eventually

Only after those issues have been considered should the constitutional documentation be finalised.

This is especially important in a joint venture. A shareholder agreement prepared after the relationship has already become difficult has limited preventive value.

Current Capital Requirements and the 31 December 2026 Deadline

This is one of the most important current-law updates for this article. Following Presidential Decision No. 7887, effective from 1 January 2024, the minimum capital amounts are:

TRY 250,000 for a joint stock company;

TRY 500,000 as the minimum initial capital for a non-public joint stock company using the registered capital system; and

TRY 50,000 for a limited liability 5

More importantly for 2026, Provisional Article 15 of the Turkish Commercial Code requires existing joint stock and limited liability companies whose capital remains below the applicable statutory minimum to increase their capital by 31 December 2026.6

The Ministry of Trade states that companies failing to meet the applicable minimum by that date will be deemed dissolved under the statutory provision.

This should therefore be checked not only when establishing a new company but also when acquiring an existing Turkish business in 2026. An investor carrying out due diligence on a target company should confirm that the company's registered capital satisfies the current requirement and, where necessary, that the required increase will be completed before the statutory deadline.

Company Formation Is Increasingly Electronic, but Foreign Documents Still Matter

Company-registration procedures are carried out through MERSIS, the Central Registry Record System, with registration completed through the competent Trade Registry Directorate.7

The Presidency's official investment guidance describes Trade Registry Directorates as the principal one-stop point for company establishment. For international investors, however, the Turkish part of the procedure is often not what causes delay.

The foreign documentation does. Where a foreign legal entity will become a shareholder, documentation may include its certificate of activity, corporate resolutions authorising the Turkish investment, documents identifying authorised signatories and, where procedures are handled by representatives, the relevant power of attorney.

Documents executed abroad generally need to follow the applicable authentication route. The official investment guidance states that foreign-issued documents must generally be notarised and apostilled or ratified through the relevant Turkish consular procedure, and then officially translated and notarised in Türkiye as required.

The document package should therefore be reviewed before directors abroad sign corporate resolutions or visit a notary. A corporate resolution that does not grant the authority required for the Turkish transaction may need to be executed again.

Corporate Governance Is More Important Than the Incorporation Certificate

The Turkish Commercial Code allocates powers among shareholders, the board of directors in a joint stock company, and managers in a limited liability company.

But statutory governance is only the starting point. For a foreign-owned or joint venture company, the articles of association and any shareholders' agreement should be reviewed in light of the commercial relationship.

Issues may include:

reserved matters, appointment and removal rights, board composition, representation authority, capital increases, financing obligations, transfer restrictions, pre-emption rights, deadlock procedures, information rights, confidentiality, non-competition and exit arrangements.

These provisions should also be checked against mandatory Turkish corporate-law rules. An agreement between shareholders cannot simply override provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code where the legislation does not permit deviation.

This is one reason why importing a shareholders' agreement drafted for another jurisdiction without Turkish-law review is risky. The document may be commercially sophisticated but legally ineffective in precisely the provision that matters when a dispute occurs.

Yargıtay: The Registered Company Center Has Legal Consequences

Corporate information entered in the Trade Registry is not merely administrative data. A useful illustration appears in Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2015/9937, K. 2016/4885, concerning the legal significance of an anonymous company's registered center and the location of its general meeting.

The decision has been the subject of detailed analysis in the Erciyes University Faculty of Law Journal, a formal peer-reviewed legal publication. The analysis explains the connection between the company's registered center, the articles of association, Trade Registry rules and the statutory rules concerning general meetings.8

The practical point for foreign shareholders is broader. The registered office, articles of association and corporate procedures should reflect how the company will actually operate.

Details that appear routine during incorporation can later determine whether corporate decisions were taken through the correct procedure.

Directors and Managers Must Consider Conflicts of Interest

Corporate governance does not end with allocating signature authority. Members of the board and company managers are subject to duties and restrictions under the Turkish Commercial Code.

For joint stock companies, Articles 395 and 396 regulate matters including transactions between directors and the company and competition with the company. The corresponding rules for limited companies include Articles 613 and 626. A recent 2026 study published by the Sakarya University Faculty of Law Journal analyses these provisions together with current Court of Cassation jurisprudence and identifies them as mechanisms protecting the company against conflicts between management and personal interests.9

Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2020/1650, K. 2022/981, 10 February 2022

This decision is particularly useful from a governance perspective. Yargıtay considered voting on the removal of a director's non-competition restriction. The Court accepted that shareholder-directors whose own non-competition position was being determined could not use their votes on that matter. At the same time, if the votes that should have been excluded were removed and the remaining valid votes still satisfied the required majority, the resolution would not become unlawful merely because the disqualified votes had also been cast.10

The significance for foreign shareholders is practical. Conflict rules should be considered before a board or general meeting takes place, rather than after a resolution is challenged.

Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2014/685, K. 2014/8941, 12 May 2014

Yargıtay also addressed voting restrictions where decisions concern individual board members. The formal 2026 legal analysis records that a board member who could not vote on a decision concerning himself or herself could still vote in relation to a separate decision concerning another board member.11

These decisions show why corporate governance requires more than preparing meeting minutes. The legal validity of a resolution can depend on who was entitled to vote, what interest was involved, and whether the statutory majority remained satisfied after any disqualified votes were excluded.

Representation Authority Should Be Designed Carefully

A foreign shareholder should know exactly who can legally bind the Turkish entity. For a joint stock company, representation is principally exercised through the board under the Turkish Commercial Code, subject to permitted delegation and registered representation arrangements.

For limited companies, management and representation are governed by the provisions applicable to managers and the company's constitutional arrangements.

The business should decide deliberately whether authority will be individual, joint, subject to internal approval thresholds or allocated by function.

There is an important distinction here between internal corporate approval and external representation authority. An internal rule stating that contracts above a particular value require shareholder approval does not necessarily operate against an innocent third party in the same way as a properly structured and registrable limitation on representation.

For international groups, the Turkish authority matrix should therefore be coordinated with, but not simply copied from, the group's global delegation of authority.

Foreign-Invested Companies Have Continuing E-TUYS Obligations

The Foreign Direct Investment Law operates primarily through a notification system. This means that the absence of a general pre-investment approval process does not eliminate reporting obligations.

Companies and branches established in Türkiye by foreign investors use E-TUYS, the Electronic Incentive Application and Foreign Investment Information System, for specified foreign investment reporting.

The official system includes:

the FDI Activity Information Form;

the FDI Capital Data Form; and

the FDI Share Transfer Data

These filings are submitted electronically. The Ministry of Industry and Technology's current E-TUYS guidance also states that information concerning foreign-capital companies for the preceding calendar year is entered through the system within the applicable reporting period.12

A foreign investor should therefore include E-TUYS reporting in the company's annual corporate compliance calendar.

The same applies following relevant changes in capital or share ownership.

Foreign Shareholders and Managers Do Not Automatically Have the Right to Work

Ownership and employment are different legal questions. A foreign national does not acquire an unrestricted right to work in Türkiye simply by becoming a shareholder, board member or manager of a Turkish company.

Work authorisation is governed principally by International Labour Force Law No. 6735 and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's applicable criteria.

Current criteria generally require, for ordinary applications by balance-sheet basis employers, at least five Turkish employees for each foreign employee, subject to statutory and sector-specific exceptions. Current financial adequacy criteria include a minimum paid-in capital of TRY 500,000 for a newly established business.

Foreign shareholder applications have separate criteria. Under the Ministry's current rules, a foreign shareholder applying on that basis will ordinarily need to satisfy requirements concerning the company's paid-in capital, the foreign shareholder's own capital contribution and minimum share percentage, together with employment requirements beginning from the specified stage of the permit period. The Ministry currently provides an exception from these particular shareholder criteria where the foreign shareholder's capital contribution reaches USD 100,000 or more.

The Ministry also introduced new exemptions and sector-specific criteria effective 3 August 2026.13 This is a good example of why old incorporation checklists should not be reused without current-law review.

A staffing plan that worked for a foreign investor two years ago may no longer reflect the current work permit criteria.

Turkish Data Protection Compliance Cannot Simply Be Replaced by GDPR Compliance

A Turkish company processing personal data must consider Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698, the KVKK, regardless of whether its foreign parent already complies with the European Union's GDPR.

The systems overlap in some concepts but they are separate legal regimes. The Turkish entity should assess matters including its role as data controller or processor, privacy notices, legal bases for processing, security measures, sensitive personal data, retention, VERBIS obligations where applicable and international transfers.

Cross-border data transfers are particularly important for multinational groups. Following the reform of Article 9 of Law No. 6698, Turkish law provides mechanisms including adequacy decisions, binding corporate rules, undertakings approved by the Board and standard contracts for transfers abroad.

The Personal Data Protection Authority's current guidance confirms that where a standard contract is used, it must be notified to the Authority within five business days after completion of the signatures.14

For a foreign-owned Turkish company, this may affect routine group practices such as:

centralised HR systems, cloud storage, foreign payroll platforms, global CRM systems, overseas IT support and group-wide compliance platforms. The fact that data is transferred to the company's own parent or affiliate does not remove the need to assess Turkish transfer rules.

Tax, Accounting and Social Security Should Be Integrated Into the Corporate Structure

Corporate counsel does not replace tax or accounting advice.

But the corporate structure should be selected with those consequences in mind. A Turkish subsidiary and a branch are legally different structures. Their accounting, profit-repatriation and tax consequences are therefore not identical.

The official investment guidance also confirms that, following company establishment, the Trade Registry notifies the relevant tax office and Social Security Institution, with further company and employee obligations following registration.

For an international group, the legal, tax and accounting teams should therefore agree on the structure before incorporation. Selecting the corporate form first and requesting tax analysis afterwards can result in unnecessary restructuring.

A Business Presence Must Be Maintained, Not Merely Established

Many foreign companies devote substantial attention to incorporation and surprisingly little to the years that follow it.

A corporate compliance calendar should normally address matters such as:

annual general meetings, management or board decisions, statutory books and records, Trade Registry changes, beneficial ownership and tax reporting where applicable, E-TUYS obligations, licences, employment matters, work permits, data protection, contract renewals and regulatory filings.

Changes in directors, managers, representation authority, registered address, capital or shareholding may require corporate resolutions, registration or notification.

Liaison offices have their own continuing notification obligations, including notifications concerning changes to office representatives or the foreign company's title and procedures associated with termination.

The legal maintenance of the business should therefore have an identified owner inside the organisation. Otherwise, compliance tends to be addressed only when a bank, investor, regulator or purchaser asks for evidence of it.

Plan for the Exit While the Shareholders Still Agree

Exit provisions can feel unnecessary when an investment is new and the shareholders have a good relationship.

That is precisely when they are easiest to negotiate.

For a joint venture, the documents should consider what happens if:

one investor wants to sell, a shareholder defaults on a funding obligation, management becomes deadlocked, a change of control occurs, one shareholder wishes to introduce a third-party investor, or the venture no longer has a commercial purpose.

Depending on the structure, the Turkish Commercial Code provides mechanisms relating to transfers, mergers, demergers, corporate conversions, liquidation and other structural changes.

But contractual planning remains important. A deadlock clause negotiated after a deadlock exists is not a deadlock mechanism. It is a settlement negotiation.

What Should a Foreign Company Look for When Choosing Corporate Counsel in Türkiye?

For a foreign investor, this question should not be answered simply by searching for "company formation lawyer Turkey."

Company registration is only one component of corporate legal work. The more useful question is whether counsel can understand and manage the life cycle of the Turkish operation.

A foreign client should consider whether the lawyer has relevant experience with foreign-owned companies, Trade Registry procedures, foreign corporate documentation, shareholder arrangements, governance, regulatory requirements and cross-border transactions.

If foreign employees or directors will relocate to Türkiye, counsel should understand how the corporate structure interacts with work permit requirements.

If group data moves abroad, data transfer rules should be identified.

If the business is regulated, licensing should be analysed before incorporation. If two or more shareholders are involved, the lawyer should be able to address governance and exit rather than merely produce standard articles of association.

The client should also ask who will actually handle the work, how regulatory or tax specialists will be coordinated, what is included in the engagement, how fees and third-party costs will be structured, and how continuing corporate compliance will be managed after incorporation.

Foreign clients should verify a Turkish attorney's professional registration through the official Türkiye Barolar Birliği Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama database.

Language ability is important in an international engagement, but it is not enough. Good cross-border counsel should be able to explain why a Turkish-law requirement matters to the foreign company's commercial decision.

There is a meaningful difference between saying:

"This filing is required." and explaining:

"If this authority structure is registered in this form, your headquarters will no longer be able to apply its normal two-level approval process in the way you expect."

The second is legal advice. The first is administration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign company own 100 percent of a Turkish company?

Yes, as a general rule. Foreign investors are subject to equal treatment with domestic investors and may establish Turkish companies without a general local-shareholder requirement. Sector-specific ownership and licensing restrictions must nevertheless be checked.

Should I establish an A.Ş. or a Ltd. Şti.?

It depends on the investment. A limited liability company may suit many closely held businesses, while a joint stock company may be preferable where sophisticated governance, institutional investors, different share groups, future financing or eventual equity transactions are anticipated. The corporate form should follow the business plan rather than be selected solely on incorporation cost.

What are the minimum capital requirements in 2026?

The current minimum is TRY 250,000 for a joint stock company and TRY 50,000 for a limited liability company. A non-public joint stock company using the registered capital system has a TRY 500,000 minimum initial capital. Existing companies below the statutory minimum must also address the 31 December 2026 compliance deadline.

Is a branch a separate Turkish company?

No. A branch does not have legal personality independent from its foreign parent and may operate only within the purposes of the parent company.

Can a liaison office sell goods or invoice clients in Türkiye?

No. A liaison office is prohibited from engaging in commercial activities in Türkiye. A business planning Turkish revenue-generating operations should consider a subsidiary or branch instead.

How long is a liaison office permission valid?

The official current framework provides that an initial licence may be granted for a maximum of three years. Extension depends on the nature and history of the liaison office's activities and other factors considered by the competent authority.

Do documents from our home country need an apostille?

Frequently, yes. The correct route depends on the country and document. Official investment guidance states that relevant foreign-issued company documents generally require notarisation and apostille or Turkish consular authentication, followed by the appropriate Turkish translation and notarisation procedures.

Does a foreign-owned company have continuing reporting obligations after registration?

Yes. Among other obligations, foreign-invested companies and branches may have E-TUYS reporting requirements concerning activity, capital and share transfers.

Can the foreign shareholder automatically work for the company?

No. Share ownership does not by itself constitute permission to work. Work permit requirements and current Ministry assessment criteria must be considered separately.

Our international group complies with GDPR. Is that enough for the Turkish subsidiary?

Not necessarily. The Turkish entity must separately assess its obligations under Law No. 6698. This is particularly important for personal data transferred from Türkiye to foreign group companies or service providers.

Do we need a shareholders' agreement in addition to the articles of association?

Not in every company. In a joint venture or multi-shareholder structure, however, a shareholders' agreement can be valuable for dealing with governance, transfers, funding, reserved matters, deadlock and exit. Its provisions should be coordinated carefully with the articles of association and mandatory Turkish company law.

Can we use the same corporate documents that our group uses in other countries?

They can serve as a commercial starting point, but they should not simply be transplanted into Türkiye. Turkish mandatory company-law rules, representation rules, registration requirements and the legal effect of shareholders' agreements must be considered.

How can we verify that a Turkish corporate lawyer is licensed?

The official Türkiye Barolar Birliği Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama database allows clients to verify an attorney's professional registration.

When should Turkish counsel become involved?

Preferably before the final corporate structure is approved by the parent company. Once foreign resolutions have been executed, funds committed, licences applied for or shareholder arrangements signed, some structural choices become considerably more expensive to change.

Conclusion

Establishing a business presence in Türkiye is not difficult merely because the investor is foreign. The more significant legal challenge is making sure that the structure chosen at the beginning remains workable once the company begins to operate.

A subsidiary, branch and liaison office have materially different functions. Capital requirements must be current. Governance should reflect the actual ownership relationship. Foreign documentation should be prepared correctly before it reaches Türkiye. Foreign personnel require separate work authorization. E-TUYS reporting continues after incorporation. Turkish data protection rules need their own assessment. Corporate conflicts and exit should be planned before they occur. Current Yargıtay jurisprudence also shows that corporate rules concerning registered company information, conflicts of interest and voting rights have practical consequences. They are not formalities that matter only to the Trade Registry.

For a foreign company, a successful Turkish market entry should therefore answer three questions from the beginning:

Can the structure be established legally? Can it operate in the way the investor intends? Can it still function, change ownership or be exited when circumstances change? The incorporation certificate answers only the first question. Experienced corporate legal advice should address all three.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/103648.

International Labour Force Law No. 6735. Official work-permit guidance: https://calismaizni.csgb.gov.tr/sikca-sorulan-sorular/.

Law No. 7511. Official legislative database: https://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/. Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698. https://www.aile.gov.tr/kvkk/mevzuat/.

Presidential Decision No. 7887 dated 24 November 2023. Official legislative database: https://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/.

Regulation on the Implementation of Foreign Direct Investment Law and the official E-TUYS guidance issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology concerning foreign-investment activity, capital and share-transfer reporting.

Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/103039.

Judicial Decisions

Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2014/685, K. 2014/8941, 12.05.2014. https://karararama.yargitay.gov.tr/. Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2015/9937, K. 2016/4885. https://karararama.yargitay.gov.tr/.

Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2020/1650, K. 2022/981, 10.02.2022. https://karararama.yargitay.gov.tr/.

Institutional and Official Materials

Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Directorate General of International Labour Force, current Work Permit Evaluation Criteria. Official work-permit guidance: https://calismaizni.csgb.gov.tr/sikca-sorulan-sorular/.

Ministry of Trade, official current company guidance dated 12 May 2026. Official publications: https://www.ticaret.gov.tr/.

Personal Data Protection Authority official guidance and 2026 announcement. Official publications: https://www.kvkk.gov.tr/.

Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, official Establishing a Business guidance. Official investment guide: https://www.invest.gov.tr/en/investmentguide/pages/establishing-a-business.aspx.

Books and Academic Commentary

Atmaca Ülkü, Hande. “Rekabet Etme ve Şirketle İşlem Yapma Yasağının Şirketler Hukukunun Genel Kaideleri Kapsamında Değerlendirilmesi.” Sakarya University Faculty of Law Journal, vol. 14, no. 1 (2026), pp. 337-356.

Footnotes

1 Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875, Article 3. Official source.

2 Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102; Ministry of Trade, official current company guidance dated 12 May 2026. Official source.

3 Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, official Establishing a Business guidance concerning MERSIS, foreign-company documents, branches and liaison offices.

4 Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, official Establishing a Business guidance concerning MERSIS, foreign-company documents, branches and liaison offices.

5 Presidential Decision No. 7887 dated 24 November 2023; Turkish Commercial Code Arts. 332 and 580; Provisional Art. 15 introduced by Law No. 7511. Current minimum capital and the 31 December 2026 adjustment deadline are confirmed by the Ministry of Trade.

6 Presidential Decision No. 7887 dated 24 November 2023; Turkish Commercial Code Arts. 332 and 580; Provisional Art. 15 introduced by Law No. 7511. Current minimum capital and the 31 December 2026 adjustment deadline are confirmed by the Ministry of Trade.

7 Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, official Establishing a Business guidance concerning MERSIS, foreign-company documents, branches and liaison offices.

8 Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2015/9937, K. 2016/4885, concerning the registered center of a joint stock company and corporate meeting rules. See İsmail Özgün Karaahmetoğlu, Erciyes University Faculty of Law Journal, Vol. 12, No. 1, a formal peer-reviewed legal publication analysing the decision. Official decision database.

9 Turkish Commercial Code Arts. 395, 396, 436, 553, 613 and 626. See Hande Atmaca Ülkü, "Rekabet Etme ve Şirketle İşlem Yapma Yasağının Şirketler Hukukunun Genel Kaideleri Kapsamında Değerlendirilmesi," Sakarya University Faculty of Law Journal, Vol. 14, No. 1, 2026, pp. 337-356. The article cites the underlying decisions to the official Yargıtay Decision Search system. Official decision database.

10 Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2014/685, K. 2014/8941, 12.05.2014; Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2020/1650, K. 2022/981, 10.02.2022. The decisions and their governance implications are recorded in the 2026 Sakarya University Faculty of Law Journal study, with references to the official Yargıtay Decision Search database. Official decision database.

11 Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2014/685, K. 2014/8941, 12.05.2014; Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2020/1650, K. 2022/981, 10.02.2022. The decisions and their governance implications are recorded in the 2026 Sakarya University Faculty of Law Journal study, with references to the official Yargıtay Decision Search database. Official decision database.

12 Regulation on the Implementation of Foreign Direct Investment Law and the official E-TUYS guidance issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology concerning foreign-investment activity, capital and share-transfer reporting.

13 International Labour Force Law No. 6735; Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Directorate General of International Labour Force, current Work Permit Evaluation Criteria, including amendments and exemptions effective 3 August 2026.

14 Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698, particularly Art. 9 concerning transfers abroad; Personal Data Protection Authority official guidance and 2026 announcement concerning standard contracts. Official source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.