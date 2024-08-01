Retirement Age And Conditions In Türkiye

The retirement system in Türkiye is a comprehensive and dynamic structure designed to ensure that employees can lead a comfortable and secure life after years of hard work.

What is Retirement?

What are the Conditions for Retirement?

Retirement represents a significant milestone in the lives of millions of employees in Türkiye, and the process varies for insured employees based on gender, duration of insurance, age, and the total number of premium payment days. Under the Social Security Institution (SGK), retirement within the scope of 4A (SSK) is divided into two main categories: full and partial retirement, with different age and conditions specified for male and female employees. The tables below provide detailed information on when women and men can retire and the specific retirement conditions for each.

Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Full Retirement)

Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Full Retirement) Period Insurance Duration Age Premium Payment Days Before - 23.05.1985 20 Years - 5000 Days 24.05.1985 - 23.05.1986 20 Years - 5075 Days 24.05.1986 - 23.05.1987 20 Years - 5150 Days 24.05.1987 - 23.05.1988 20 Years - 5225 Days 24.05.1988 - 23.05.1989 20 Years - 5300 Days 24.05.1989 - 23.05.1990 20 Years - 5375 Days 24.05.1990 - 23.05.1991 20 Years - 5450 Days 24.05.1991 - 23.05.1992 20 Years - 5525 Days 24.05.1992 - 23.05.1993 20 Years - 5600 Days 24.05.1993 - 23.05.1994 20 Years - 5675 Days 24.05.1994 - 23.05.1995 20 Years - 5750 Days 24.05.1995 - 23.05.1996 20 Years - 5825 Days 24.05.1996 - 23.05.1997 20 Years - 5900 Days 24.05.1997 - 23.05.1998 20 Years - 5975 Days 24.05.1998 - 23.05.1999 20 Years - 5975 Days 24.05.1999 - 07.09.1999 20 Years - 5975 Days 08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008 - 58 7000 Days 01.05.2008* - 31.12.2015 - 58 7200 Days 01.01.2016 - 31.12.2017 - 59 7200 Days 01.01.2018 - 31.12.2019 - 60 7200 Days 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2021 - 7200 Days 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023 - 7200 Days 01.01.2024 - 31.12.2025 - 63 7200 Days 01.01.2026 - 31.12.2027 - 7200 Days 01.01.2028 - After - 7200 Days

*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.

Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Full Retirement)

Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Full Retirement) Period Insurance Duration Age Premium Payment Days Öncesi - 23.11.1980 25 Years - 5000 Days 24.11.1980 - 23.05.1982 25 Years - 5075 Days 24.05.1982 - 23.11.1983 25 Years - 5150 Days 24.11.1983 - 23.05.1985 25 Years - 5225 Days 24.05.1985 - 23.11.1986 25 Years - 5300 Days 24.11.1986 - 23.05.1988 25 Years - 5375 Days 24.05.1988 - 23.11.1989 25 Years - 5450 Days 24.11.1989 - 23.05.1991 25 Years - 5525 Days 24.05.1991 - 23.11.1992 25 Years - 5600 Days 24.11.1992 - 23.05.1994 25 Years - 5675 Days 24.05.1994 - 23.11.1995 25 Years - 5750 Days 24.11.1995 - 23.05.1997 25 Years - 5825 Days 24.05.1997 - 23.11.1998 25 Years - 5900 Days 24.11.1998 - 07.09.1999 25 Years - 5975 Days 08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008 - 60 7000 Days 01.05.2008* - 31.12.2015 - 60 7200 Days 01.01.2016 - 31.12.2017 - 61 7200 Days 01.01.2018 - 31.12.2019 - 62 7200 Days 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2021 - 63 7200 Days 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023 - 64 7200 Days 01.01.2024 - After - 65 7200 Days

*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.

Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Partial Retirement)

Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Partial Retirement) Period Insurance Duration Age Premium Payment Days Before - 07.09.1999 15 Years 58 3600 Days 08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008 25 Years 58 4500 Days 01.05.2008* - 31.12.2008 - 61 4600 Days 01.01.2009 - 31.12.2009 - 61 4700 Days 01.01.2010 - 31.12.2010 - 61 4800 Days 01.01.2011 - 31.12.2011 - 61 4900 Days 01.01.2012 - 31.12.2012 - 61 5000 Days 01.01.2013 - 31.12.2013 - 61 5100 Days 01.01.2014 - 31.12.2014 - 61 5200 Days 01.01.2015 - 31.12.2015 - 61 5300 Days 01.01.2016 - 31.12.2020 - 61 5400 Days 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2022 - 62 5400 Days 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2024 - 63 5400 Days 01.01.2025 - 31.12.2026 - 64 5400 Days 01.01.2027 - After - 65 5400 Days

*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.

Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Partial Retirement)

Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Partial Retirement) Period Insurance Duration Age Premium Payment Days Before - 07.09.1999 15 Years 60 3600 Days 08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008 25 Years 60 4500 Days 01.05.2008* - 31.12.2008 - 63 4600 Days 01.01.2009 - 31.12.2009 - 63 4700 Days 01.01.2010 - 31.12.2010 - 63 4800 Days 01.01.2011 - 31.12.2011 - 63 4900 Days 01.01.2012 - 31.12.2012 - 63 5000 Days 01.01.2013 - 31.12.2013 - 63 5100 Days 01.01.2014 - 31.12.2014 - 63 5200 Days 01.01.2015 - 31.12.2015 - 63 5300 Days 01.01.2016 - 31.12.2020 - 63 5400 Days 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2022 - 64 5400 Days 01.01.2023 - After - 65 5400 Days

*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.

What are Service Borrowings in Retirement Calculation?

In Türkiye, service borrowings related to the retirement system, under the regulations of the Turkish Labor Law and the Social Security Institution (SGK), allow employees to make insurance premium payments for past periods under certain conditions. This can enable them to obtain retirement rights earlier or retire with a higher pension. Here is an overview of these types of borrowings:

Military Service Borrowing: Periods spent as a private or non-commissioned officer in compulsory and reserve military service, and periods spent in reserve officer school.

Periods spent as a private or non-commissioned officer in compulsory and reserve military service, and periods spent in reserve officer school. Maternity Borrowing: Up to 2 years of non-working periods after childbirth for up to 3 children for insured women, and periods of part-time work after childbirth.

Up to 2 years of non-working periods after childbirth for up to 3 children for insured women, and periods of part-time work after childbirth. Unpaid Leave Borrowing: Periods of unpaid leave according to the regulations for civil servants.

Periods of unpaid leave according to the regulations for civil servants. Periods spent in domestic or overseas doctoral studies or medical specialization without being insured, within the normal duration of these studies.

Normal internship periods for those who complete their legal internship without being insured.

Periods spent in detention or under custody for those who were acquitted of the charges during their insured employment.

Periods spent in strikes and lockouts.

Periods spent as honorary assistants for physicians.

Periods between the date of resignation and the beginning of the month following the date of the election for those who resign from their duties in accordance with election laws.

Missing periods in the months worked on a part-time employment contract under the Labor Law No. 4857.

Periods spent abroad as official students under the Law No. 1416 on Sending Students to Foreign Countries, for those who completed their education successfully and returned to complete their obligatory service, for the period after turning 18 years old.

