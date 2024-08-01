Retirement Age And Conditions In Türkiye

What is Retirement?
The retirement system in Türkiye is a comprehensive and dynamic structure designed to ensure that employees can lead a comfortable and secure life after years of hard work. This system, which directly affects the lives of millions of people nationwide, regulates the eligibility for retirement based on various criteria such as age, number of premium payment days, the starting date of insurance, and the duration of being insured. Over time, laws are frequently updated in response to changing economic conditions and demographic structures, shaping the retirement age and required premium days according to new circumstances. This ongoing evolution is crucial for maintaining the sustainability of the system and ensuring the financing of retirement pensions. In recent times, new categories such as EYT (Early Retirement Age) have been introduced through reforms, along with different retirement options like partial retirement.
What are the Conditions for Retirement?
Retirement represents a significant milestone in the lives of millions of employees in Türkiye, and the process varies for insured employees based on gender, duration of insurance, age, and the total number of premium payment days. Under the Social Security Institution (SGK), retirement within the scope of 4A (SSK) is divided into two main categories: full and partial retirement, with different age and conditions specified for male and female employees. The tables below provide detailed information on when women and men can retire and the specific retirement conditions for each.
Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Full Retirement)
|Period
|Insurance Duration
|Age
|Premium Payment Days
|Before - 23.05.1985
|20 Years
|-
|5000 Days
|24.05.1985 - 23.05.1986
|20 Years
|-
|5075 Days
|24.05.1986 - 23.05.1987
|20 Years
|-
|5150 Days
|24.05.1987 - 23.05.1988
|20 Years
|-
|5225 Days
|24.05.1988 - 23.05.1989
|20 Years
|-
|5300 Days
|24.05.1989 - 23.05.1990
|20 Years
|-
|5375 Days
|24.05.1990 - 23.05.1991
|20 Years
|-
|5450 Days
|24.05.1991 - 23.05.1992
|20 Years
|-
|5525 Days
|24.05.1992 - 23.05.1993
|20 Years
|-
|5600 Days
|24.05.1993 - 23.05.1994
|20 Years
|-
|5675 Days
|24.05.1994 - 23.05.1995
|20 Years
|-
|5750 Days
|24.05.1995 - 23.05.1996
|20 Years
|-
|5825 Days
|24.05.1996 - 23.05.1997
|20 Years
|-
|5900 Days
|24.05.1997 - 23.05.1998
|20 Years
|-
|5975 Days
|24.05.1998 - 23.05.1999
|20 Years
|-
|5975 Days
|24.05.1999 - 07.09.1999
|20 Years
|-
|5975 Days
|08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008
|-
|58
|7000 Days
|01.05.2008* - 31.12.2015
|-
|58
|7200 Days
|01.01.2016 - 31.12.2017
|-
|59
|7200 Days
|01.01.2018 - 31.12.2019
|-
|60
|7200 Days
|01.01.2020 - 31.12.2021
|-
|7200 Days
|01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023
|-
|7200 Days
|01.01.2024 - 31.12.2025
|-
|63
|7200 Days
|01.01.2026 - 31.12.2027
|-
|7200 Days
|01.01.2028 - After
|-
|7200 Days
*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.
Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Full Retirement)
|Period
|Insurance Duration
|Age
|Premium Payment Days
|Öncesi - 23.11.1980
|25 Years
|-
|5000 Days
|24.11.1980 - 23.05.1982
|25 Years
|-
|5075 Days
|24.05.1982 - 23.11.1983
|25 Years
|-
|5150 Days
|24.11.1983 - 23.05.1985
|25 Years
|-
|5225 Days
|24.05.1985 - 23.11.1986
|25 Years
|-
|5300 Days
|24.11.1986 - 23.05.1988
|25 Years
|-
|5375 Days
|24.05.1988 - 23.11.1989
|25 Years
|-
|5450 Days
|24.11.1989 - 23.05.1991
|25 Years
|-
|5525 Days
|24.05.1991 - 23.11.1992
|25 Years
|-
|5600 Days
|24.11.1992 - 23.05.1994
|25 Years
|-
|5675 Days
|24.05.1994 - 23.11.1995
|25 Years
|-
|5750 Days
|24.11.1995 - 23.05.1997
|25 Years
|-
|5825 Days
|24.05.1997 - 23.11.1998
|25 Years
|-
|5900 Days
|24.11.1998 - 07.09.1999
|25 Years
|-
|5975 Days
|08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008
|-
|60
|7000 Days
|01.05.2008* - 31.12.2015
|-
|60
|7200 Days
|01.01.2016 - 31.12.2017
|-
|61
|7200 Days
|01.01.2018 - 31.12.2019
|-
|62
|7200 Days
|01.01.2020 - 31.12.2021
|-
|63
|7200 Days
|01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023
|-
|64
|7200 Days
|01.01.2024 - After
|-
|65
|7200 Days
*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.
Retirement Age and Conditions for Women (4A SSI Partial Retirement)
|Period
|Insurance Duration
|Age
|Premium Payment Days
|Before - 07.09.1999
|15 Years
|58
|3600 Days
|08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008
|25 Years
|58
|4500 Days
|01.05.2008* - 31.12.2008
|-
|61
|4600 Days
|01.01.2009 - 31.12.2009
|-
|61
|4700 Days
|01.01.2010 - 31.12.2010
|-
|61
|4800 Days
|01.01.2011 - 31.12.2011
|-
|61
|4900 Days
|01.01.2012 - 31.12.2012
|-
|61
|5000 Days
|01.01.2013 - 31.12.2013
|-
|61
|5100 Days
|01.01.2014 - 31.12.2014
|-
|61
|5200 Days
|01.01.2015 - 31.12.2015
|-
|61
|5300 Days
|01.01.2016 - 31.12.2020
|-
|61
|5400 Days
|01.01.2021 - 31.12.2022
|-
|62
|5400 Days
|01.01.2023 - 31.12.2024
|-
|63
|5400 Days
|01.01.2025 - 31.12.2026
|-
|64
|5400 Days
|01.01.2027 - After
|-
|65
|5400 Days
*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.
Retirement Age and Conditions for Men (4A SSI Partial Retirement)
|Period
|Insurance Duration
|Age
|Premium Payment Days
|Before - 07.09.1999
|15 Years
|60
|3600 Days
|08.09.1999 - 30.04.2008
|25 Years
|60
|4500 Days
|01.05.2008* - 31.12.2008
|-
|63
|4600 Days
|01.01.2009 - 31.12.2009
|-
|63
|4700 Days
|01.01.2010 - 31.12.2010
|-
|63
|4800 Days
|01.01.2011 - 31.12.2011
|-
|63
|4900 Days
|01.01.2012 - 31.12.2012
|-
|63
|5000 Days
|01.01.2013 - 31.12.2013
|-
|63
|5100 Days
|01.01.2014 - 31.12.2014
|-
|63
|5200 Days
|01.01.2015 - 31.12.2015
|-
|63
|5300 Days
|01.01.2016 - 31.12.2020
|-
|63
|5400 Days
|01.01.2021 - 31.12.2022
|-
|64
|5400 Days
|01.01.2023 - After
|-
|65
|5400 Days
*Employees whose insurance start date is on or after May 1, 2008, are subject to the age requirement corresponding to the period in which they complete 7,200 days of premium payments.
What are Service Borrowings in Retirement Calculation?
In Türkiye, service borrowings related to the retirement system, under the regulations of the Turkish Labor Law and the Social Security Institution (SGK), allow employees to make insurance premium payments for past periods under certain conditions. This can enable them to obtain retirement rights earlier or retire with a higher pension. Here is an overview of these types of borrowings:
- Military Service Borrowing: Periods spent as a private or non-commissioned officer in compulsory and reserve military service, and periods spent in reserve officer school.
- Maternity Borrowing: Up to 2 years of non-working periods after childbirth for up to 3 children for insured women, and periods of part-time work after childbirth.
- Unpaid Leave Borrowing: Periods of unpaid leave according to the regulations for civil servants.
- Periods spent in domestic or overseas doctoral studies or medical specialization without being insured, within the normal duration of these studies.
- Normal internship periods for those who complete their legal internship without being insured.
- Periods spent in detention or under custody for those who were acquitted of the charges during their insured employment.
- Periods spent in strikes and lockouts.
- Periods spent as honorary assistants for physicians.
- Periods between the date of resignation and the beginning of the month following the date of the election for those who resign from their duties in accordance with election laws.
- Missing periods in the months worked on a part-time employment contract under the Labor Law No. 4857.
- Periods spent abroad as official students under the Law No. 1416 on Sending Students to Foreign Countries, for those who completed their education successfully and returned to complete their obligatory service, for the period after turning 18 years old.
