Türkiye Introduces A New Framework For Unlicensed Renewables After YEKDEM

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With the enactment of Presidential Decision No. 11415, dated 12 June 2026, a framework has been introduced governing the pricing and sale of surplus electricity generated by unlicensed power plants operating under the Electricity Market Law No. 6446 after the expiration of their ten-year participation period in the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (“YEKDEM”).

The Decision is particularly significant as it addresses several uncertainties that have emerged in practice regarding the post-support period for the growing number of unlicensed renewable energy facilities in recent years. It provides greater clarity on both the conditions under which surplus electricity may be sold and the pricing mechanism that will apply to such sales.

One of the most notable aspects of the Decision is the distinction drawn between facilities whose generation and consumption units are located at the same metering point and those operating at different metering points. For facilities where generation and consumption are connected through the same metering point, all generated electricity may be sold. Conversely, where the generation facility and the consumption facility are located at different metering points, only surplus electricity may be sold, while the quantity eligible for sale will be determined by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (“EMRA”). Any electricity injected into the system beyond the threshold to be set by EMRA will be treated as a non-remunerated contribution to YEKDEM.

Another key element of the Decision concerns the pricing methodology. Under the new framework, the purchase price applicable to surplus electricity injected into the grid after hourly netting will be calculated based on 90% of the current YEKDEM tariff applicable to licensed generation facilities using the relevant resource type, rounded to two decimal places. However, the resulting amount may not exceed the hourly Market Clearing Price (“MCP”) formed in the electricity market. This approach establishes a degree of revenue certainty for facilities whose support period has expired, while at the same time preserving the link between compensation and prevailing market conditions. In this respect, the mechanism may also contribute to the management of overall system costs.

The Decision further requires the relevant designated supplier companies to purchase the electricity eligible for sale. Such electricity will be deemed electricity generated and supplied to the system within the scope of YEKDEM. Accordingly, the regulatory treatment of surplus electricity within the broader market framework has also been clarified.

Overall, the Decision establishes the fundamental framework enabling unlicensed generation facilities to continue operating after the expiry of their support period while creating a mechanism for integrating surplus electricity into the system. Nevertheless, for facilities operating through different metering points in particular, the way EMRA will determine the quantity of surplus electricity eligible for sale is likely to be one of the most important aspects of implementation. This issue may have a material impact on both operational planning and the economic expectations of affected facilities.

Against this background, the practical implications of the Decision are expected to take shape through secondary legislation and implementation measures to be adopted by EMRA. In particular, the thresholds and procedural rules applicable to facilities operating at different metering points will play a decisive role in assessing the market impact of the new regime. Accordingly, the effects of the Decision will need to be monitored closely as the secondary regulatory framework develops, and implementation experience accumulates.

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