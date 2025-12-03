Amendments Related To Unlicensed Electricity Generation In Türkiye

- in Turkey
- with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
- within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
November 2025 – The regulations on unlicensed electricity generation in Türkiye were amended by the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Unlicensed Generation in the Electricity Market ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette on 25 November 2025 ("Amendment"). The main points of the Amendment are summarised below:
- The definition of the Technical Assessment Report has been amended to include applications based on geothermal and biomass energy in addition to those based on wind and solar energy. Furthermore, the amendment to Article 14 of the Regulation establishes the principles regarding the connection capacity of newly added energy sources.
- The amendment to the definition of Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism ("YEKDEM") has introduced the possibility of benefiting from YEKDEM through an aggregator.
- In the event of the transfer of generation facilities associated with a consumption facility in accordance with Article 5/1-h of the Regulation, a connection application can no longer be made for the consumption facility associated with that generation facility. Exceptions to this rule are transfers where both the generation facility and the associated consumption facility are transferred to the same person, and transfers between public institutions (and their affiliates).
- The provisions regarding call letters and connection processes now stipulate that applications for integrated parcels will be evaluated within the scope of installed power increases.
- Regarding the timeframes for the commissioning of production facilities, a specific three-year period has been set for facilities covered by Article 5/1-h of the Regulation.
- The terms regarding contractually agreed capacity and consumption volume are detailed when there is a subscription change for consumption facilities.
- The provisions regarding the procedures applicable to mergers, demergers, and share transfers have been clarified.
- A system has been set up for data management to be implemented on 15 December 2025 by the market operator.
