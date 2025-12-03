ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Amendments Related To Unlicensed Electricity Generation In Türkiye

KST LAW

Contributor

KST LAW logo

KST LAW is an independent Istanbul based full service corporate law firm in cooperation with Kinstellar.

We provide legal services relevant to all aspects of business in a wide variety of sectors. We operate to the highest international standards in managing cross border transactions or investments and providing practical and creative solutions to legal or regulatory issues.

KST LAW is proud to have an exceptional client base consisting some of the largest Turkish conglomerates, sector leaders in Turkey, multi-nationals, investment or private equity funds and financial institutions.

Explore Firm Details
The regulations on unlicensed electricity generation in Türkiye were amended by the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Unlicensed Generation in the Electricity Market...
Turkey Energy and Natural Resources
Helin Akbulut and Nihal Dilan Cantürk
Helin Akbulut’s articles from KST LAW are most popular:
  • in Turkey
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
KST LAW are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

November 2025 – The regulations on unlicensed electricity generation in Türkiye were amended by the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Unlicensed Generation in the Electricity Market ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette on 25 November 2025 ("Amendment"). The main points of the Amendment are summarised below:

  • The definition of the Technical Assessment Report has been amended to include applications based on geothermal and biomass energy in addition to those based on wind and solar energy. Furthermore, the amendment to Article 14 of the Regulation establishes the principles regarding the connection capacity of newly added energy sources.
  • The amendment to the definition of Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism ("YEKDEM") has introduced the possibility of benefiting from YEKDEM through an aggregator.
  • In the event of the transfer of generation facilities associated with a consumption facility in accordance with Article 5/1-h of the Regulation, a connection application can no longer be made for the consumption facility associated with that generation facility. Exceptions to this rule are transfers where both the generation facility and the associated consumption facility are transferred to the same person, and transfers between public institutions (and their affiliates).
  • The provisions regarding call letters and connection processes now stipulate that applications for integrated parcels will be evaluated within the scope of installed power increases.
  • Regarding the timeframes for the commissioning of production facilities, a specific three-year period has been set for facilities covered by Article 5/1-h of the Regulation.
  • The terms regarding contractually agreed capacity and consumption volume are detailed when there is a subscription change for consumption facilities.
  • The provisions regarding the procedures applicable to mergers, demergers, and share transfers have been clarified.
  • A system has been set up for data management to be implemented on 15 December 2025 by the market operator.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Helin Akbulut
Helin Akbulut
Photo of Nihal Dilan Cantürk
Nihal Dilan Cantürk
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More