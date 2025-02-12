Preliminary Assessments Regarding Aggregation Activities In The Electricity Market

The Regulation on Aggregation Activities in the Electricity Market ("Regulation"), long anticipated by the sector, was published in the Official Gazette on December 17, 2024 (No. 32755) and entered into force on January 1, 2025. Aggregation activities, initially introduced into the legislative framework through an amendment to the Electricity Market Law ("Law") on December 22, 2022, are now comprehensively regulated under this Regulation, issued pursuant to Article 12/A of the Law. The purpose of this Regulation is to contribute to portfolio management, trade optimization, and system balance in the electricity market by consolidating small and medium-sized energy generation and consumption facilities.

Under the legislation, an aggregator is defined as a legal entity that holds either an aggregator license or a supply license and has entered into an agreement with one or more network users to perform aggregation activities on their behalf. The aggregator, authorized by network users through such agreements, is responsible for managing the consumption and/or production schedules of the users it represents, executing market transactions related to electricity and capacity trading on their behalf, and participating in ancillary service supply processes. The Regulation explicitly defines the role of aggregators in energy markets and incorporates aggregation activities into a comprehensive legal framework.

Aggregation plays a crucial role in the transformation of energy markets and sustainable energy management. It is a key mechanism for integrating renewable energy sources and reducing energy costs. With the ongoing digitalization of energy markets and the expansion of distributed energy systems, the importance of aggregation continues to grow. This article examines the Regulation's impact on the existing legislative framework, the application areas and future prospects of aggregation, and key topics discussed during the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") workshop in May, which gathered sector stakeholders.

Trend of Aggregation Activities

In academic and industry discussions, aggregation is frequently linked to electric vehicles ("EVs"). A commonly used concept in energy management is Grid-to-Vehicle ("G2V"), referring to the process by which EVs draw energy from the electricity grid to charge their batteries. This results in a unidirectional energy flow from the grid to the vehicle. G2V technology, widely adopted and rapidly evolving, forms the foundation of today's EV infrastructure.

Conversely, Vehicle-to-Grid ("V2G") refers to EVs feeding stored battery energy back into the grid, enabling bidirectional energy flow. While G2V technology is well established in countries such as China, the United States, and various European nations, V2G remains in the pilot phase in pioneering markets such as Denmark, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Both technologies hold immense potential for energy management and sustainability. Under an aggregator's management, EVs could serve as energy storage units, actively participating in the electricity market through these technologies.

To enable effective aggregation, robust technical infrastructure is essential. Aggregators must monitor network users in real-time, necessitating the establishment of communication networks and data transmission systems with grid operators. A fully trackable, end-to-end system is imperative for seamless operations.

Regulatory Changes Following the Regulation

The Regulation introduced several amendments to existing legislation, notably within the Balancing and Settlement Regulation in the Electricity Market ("DUY").

Balancing Area

A significant addition is the concept of the "balancing area," defined as "a section of the network, determined by Turkish Electricity Transmission Company ("TEİAŞ"), that includes production, consumption, and/or electricity storage units participating in ancillary services and/or the balancing power market under aggregation activities." Unlike bidding areas, the balancing area does not involve differentiated pricing but serves as a labeling method, expected to enhance energy system flexibility by allowing aggregators to optimize consumption and production processes.

New Opportunities for Small Investors

For small energy investors, maintaining a dedicated professional balancing team may not be economically viable. Aggregators can play a critical role by enabling these investors to participate in the market through revenue-sharing models. Flexibility is key, and storage facilities under an aggregator's management are expected to contribute significantly to this flexibility.

Market Participant Code

Aggregation activities share similarities with the "Balancing Responsible Group" ("DSG") system in managing imbalances and portfolio activities. However, while DSG members retain their market participant ("PK") identity, generation facilities joining an aggregator relinquish their PK code, with all transactions conducted under the aggregator's PK code. Aggregators will manage market obligations, including collateral and imbalance responsibilities, on behalf of their portfolio users.

Expectation of a Shift from DSG to Aggregation

Market participants anticipate a gradual transition from DSG to aggregation, given their similarities in portfolio management. DSG members must continuously balance supply and demand, minimize forecast errors, and manage market imbalance costs. In contrast, aggregators assume these responsibilities for their portfolio users, providing an alternative mechanism for investors based on their risk tolerance and market expertise.

Deviation Amount from the Finalized Production Plan ("KÜPST")

KÜPST refers to the financial penalty imposed for deviations from expected production/consumption quantities. Previously calculated at the unit level, KÜPST will now be assessed at the portfolio level under the aggregator model, allowing for internal balancing within an aggregator's portfolio. This is expected to be an incentive for market participants. Additionally, a new provision in DUY (Article 110/5) grants EMRA the authority to apply differentiated methodologies for imbalance calculations based on facility type.

Unlicensed Producers and YEKDEM

Aggregation also brings significant opportunities for unlicensed producers benefiting from the Renewable Energy Support Scheme ("YEKDEM"). Facilities under YEKDEM enjoy a fixed purchase guarantee for 10 years, after which they must sell electricity at market rates. As YEKDEM participants from 2013 onward complete their terms, they may choose to join an aggregator rather than selling at market prices. This shift is expected to enhance competition and drive portfolio management strategies.

Unlicensed producers who have completed their 10-year YEKDEM period face a choice: either integrate into an aggregator's portfolio or remain with the Obligated Supply Company ("K3"). While continuing with K3 offers stable payments, joining an aggregator may provide faster and potentially more favorable financial terms.

Additionally, the regulation's impact on Market Clearing Price ("PTF") considerations may influence producer decisions. Since YEKDEM payments are based on a percentage of the PTF, joining an aggregator could provide producers access to full market prices, incentivizing market participation.

Separation of Supply and Aggregation Activities

The Law permits aggregation activities to be conducted under either an aggregator or a supply license. While suppliers aim to maximize sales, aggregators focus on demand-side participation and balancing services. This dual function raises the question of whether separating supply and aggregation activities would be beneficial to prevent potential conflicts of interest.

Conclusion

The newly regulated aggregation activities are expected to enhance system balance through portfolio management, integrating small and medium-sized energy production and consumption facilities into the market. These activities require either an aggregator or a supply license, and market participants with portfolio management expertise, technical knowledge, and infrastructure capabilities are likely to dominate the sector. While practical challenges will emerge, the regulation will continue to evolve, shaping the future of aggregation in the electricity market.

