New DASK rules for property sales in Türkiye need to be kept in mind for new property purchase and similar arrangements. In particular, foreign and national investors should carefully review the updated norms.

Introduction

The amendment updating DASK rules for the property purchase, regulated in General Conditions of Compulsory Earthquake Insurance [Zorunlu Deprem Sigortası Genel Şartları in Turkish] was publicated in the Official Gazettte date August 21 2026 and numbered 33347. The Gazette in question is available here . New DASK rules for property purchase entered into force as of 5 September 2026.

The available article will shed lights on the new legal change and its implications upon foreign and national investors.

Key Takeaways

From 5 September 2026, the seller’s existing Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policy ends when the property transfer is registered in the land registry.

The purchaser must obtain a separate and valid policy in their own name for the title deed registration.

The seller or former interest holder may apply for a refund of the premium corresponding to the unused policy period.

Different rules apply to inheritance and other ownership changes that do not result from a sale or equivalent transaction.

DASK Norms

It is important to bear in mind that foreign and|or national investors purchasing residential property in Türkiye are required to be aware of the updated norms, mainly known as DASK. The present article aims at offering a brief analysis on the new change.

The Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency issued the Amendment to the General Conditions of Compulsory Earthquake Insurance in the Official Gazette dated 21 August 2026 and numbered 33347 and the updated norms entered into force on 5 September 2026.

What Do DASK and ZDS Mean?

Compulsory Earthquake Insurance is commonly referred to as “DASK insurance” or a “DASK policy.” Technically, however, DASK is the institution administering the compulsory earthquake insurance system, while the insurance contract itself is known as Compulsory Earthquake Insurance, or Zorunlu Deprem Sigortası (ZDS).

The new rules apply to buildings and independent units falling within the compulsory earthquake insurance regime under Law No. 6305. The insurance status of the property should therefore be checked before the title deed transaction is scheduled.

What is the new?

The amendment changes the treatment of an existing DASK policy when ownership of an insured property is transferred. Under the revised rules, the existing DASK Insurance Policy is no longer simply transferred to the Buyer from the Owner. Under the new framework, when ownership changes through a sale or similar title deed transaction, the previous owner’s compulsory earthquake insurance will not simply continue in the name of the new owner.

It necessarily follows that the new owner should have a valid and separate compulsory earthquake insurance policy, as a significant part of property purchase in Türkiye.

The new Article titled “Change of the Beneficiary” stipulates that:

If, during the term of the policy, the beneficiary in respect of the insured immovable property changes as a result of a sale or an equivalent transaction, the insurance contract shall terminate as of the date of registration in the land registry.

Upon the application of the policyholder or the former beneficiary, the portion of the premium paid in respect of the unexpired period shall be refunded to the policyholder.

The land registry directorates or the administrative authorities authorized to carry out the relevant transaction shall verify whether the new beneficiary has a Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policy in place in connection with the change of beneficiary.

Does the Amendment Terminate All Existing DASK Policies?

The amendment does not automatically terminate all existing Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policies on 5 September 2026.

The termination rule applies where the interest holder changes as a result of a sale or equivalent transaction. In such cases, the existing insurance contract ends on the date when the ownership transfer is registered in the land registry.

The policy does not terminate merely because a preliminary sale agreement has been signed, a payment has been made or the amendment has entered into force. Property owners whose properties are not being transferred are therefore not required to replace their existing policies solely because of the new regulation.

DASK Verification During Title Deed Registration

For properties falling within the compulsory earthquake insurance regime, the purchaser must obtain a separate and valid Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policy in their own name.

From 5 September 2026, the document required during the title deed transaction is no longer an endorsement transferring the seller’s existing policy to the purchaser. The relevant land registry directorate or other authorised authority will check whether a valid and independent policy has been issued in the name of the new interest holder.

The purchaser should therefore obtain the policy before attending the title deed appointment. The address, independent unit number and other property information recorded in the policy should correspond with the official title deed records.

Can the Seller Obtain a Refund for the Unused Premium?

When the existing insurance contract ends as a result of the registered property transfer, the policyholder or former interest holder may request a refund of the premium corresponding to the unused policy period.

The refund is not made automatically. The policyholder or former interest holder must apply to the relevant insurance company or insurance agency after the title deed transfer has been completed.

The applicant may be required to provide the existing policy details and documentation showing the date on which the ownership transfer was registered. Sellers should therefore retain copies of the policy, payment receipt and title deed transfer documents.

What Happens in Cases of Inheritance or Other Non-Sale Transfers?

The termination rule applies specifically where the interest holder changes through a sale or an equivalent transaction.

Where the ownership or interest holder changes for another reason, such as inheritance, the existing Compulsory Earthquake Insurance contract generally remains in force. The new interest holder must notify the insurance company or the intermediary agency within 15 days of learning about the change.

Following the notification, the insurance company or agency must provide the new interest holder with a policy containing the relevant change-of-interest endorsement within 24 hours.

It is therefore important to distinguish a property sale from an inheritance or another non-sale transfer when determining whether the existing policy will terminate and whether a separate policy must be obtained.

Practical DASK Checklist for Property Buyers

Before attending the title deed appointment, a property purchaser should:

Determine whether the property falls within the compulsory earthquake insurance regime.

Obtain a separate and valid Compulsory Earthquake Insurance policy in the purchaser’s own name.

Check whether the property address, independent unit number and other policy information correspond with the official title deed records.

Confirm that the policy will be valid on the scheduled title deed registration date.

Keep a copy of the policy and the relevant payment receipt available during the registration procedure.

Coordinate the policy issuance with the seller and the scheduled title deed appointment to prevent delays in the transaction.

Foreign purchasers should also ensure that their identification, passport and contact information are recorded correctly in the insurance documents.

Conclusion

One needs to bear in mind that buyers should ensure that DASK arrangements are completed before or as part of the title deed transfer process. Accordingly, before attending the Land Registry Directorate, purchasers should verify:

whether the property falls within the compulsory earthquake insurance regime;

whether a new DASK policy has been issued in the buyer’s name;

whether the property information appearing in the insurance policy corresponds with the title deed records; and

whether all other documentation required for the title deed transfer is complete.

It must be further noted that DASK control now becomes a critical part of property purchase in Türkiye. Foreign or national investors purchasing residential property in Türkiye should therefore incorporate the new insurance requirement into their pre-closing checklist.The provisions of these General Conditions shall be executed by the President of the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency.