Overview Of The New Regulations On Tourism-Purpose Residential Properties

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism ("Ministry") has introduced certain new regulations and amendments under the Regulation Rental Activities of Residential Properties for Tourism Purposes ("Regulation"), which has been a prominent topic recently and has been in effect since its introduction on 1 January 2024.

The new Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Rental Activities of Residential Properties for Tourism Purposes was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force on 10 October 2025. This piece of legislation directly affects both homeowners and the tourism sector, as it clarifies the responsibilities of applicants and enables the Ministry to use its inspection authority more efficiently. In this context, the key amendments and newly introduced provisions are outlined below for your information.

» Detailed regulations have been introduced regarding the permit applications.

Article 5/A, which contains critical rules concerning to the scope of the permit applications, has been added to the Regulation.

The permit certificate is defined as "document indicating that the property fulfils the requirements specified in the Regulation and is permitted to be rented for tourism purposes". In addition, it is emphasized that the permit applies solely to the specific independent unit within the building for which it has been granted, and that the issuance of a permit for a residence shall not be deemed to alter its essential "residential" function.

The new amendment indicates that the permit certificate shall not serve as a basis for preparation or modification of zoning plan. Moreover, it is expressly stipulated that the permit certificate does not grant its holder any rights, such as ownership and/or zoning, under the provisions of the Code of Zoning Law No. 3194, Code of Costal Zone Law No. 3194, and other relevant legislation.

» Certain flexibility has been brought with respect to the "Single Application" matter.

The phrase "shall be made" in Article 5/1(4) of the Regulation has been changed to "may be made"," so, the relevant provision has been amended to "Separate certificates may be issued to the management company and to one or more marketing companies within the same high-quality residence.." Thus, the applicants are now enabled to make a single application or separate applications for each residence (however, in any case, a separate plate referring to the tourism-purpose must be issued and displayed for each residence).

» The audit/on-site inspection processes and applicable sanctions related to permit application procedures have been clarified.

With the recent changes, it appears that establishing a gradual and periodic structure for the audit/on-site inspection processes was aimed. It has been regulated that permitted residences shall be subject to audit at least once every 2years after the relevant permit has been issued. During this audit process, if any deficiency is identified in the application documents, the applicant shall be granted a period of 30 days to remedy such deficiencies. If the deficiencies are not remedied within this additional period, an administrative fine of 71.965Turkish Lira will be imposed. If the application documents are found to be complete and appropriate, an on-site inspection will be conducted at the residence accordingly. If any deficiencies are identified during such on-site inspection, an additional 15-day period will be granted to correct them. Nevertheless, if the deficiencies are still not remedied, an administrative fine of 143.930Turkish Lira shall be imposed, and an additional period of 15 days will be granted to rectify the noncompliance. If an on-site inspection conducted after this period determines that the deficiencies have not been remedied, the permit shall be revoked by the Ministry.

» New regulations have been introduced regarding the qualifications required for such residences.

With the amendment to Article 9 of the Regulation, a new requirement has been introduced for the preparation of an information card indicating the escape routes of the building where the residence subject to the permit application is located, while the previous obligation to provide a floor plan behind doors showing the location of the emergency staircase has been abolished.

The requirement to provide a "copy of the permit certificate" for any environment where the housing is promoted and marketed has been replaced with the "the permit number" so, the relevant process has been simplified.

» Important additions have been made within the scope of the permit application.

With the amendment made to Article 5(4) of the Regulation, the phrase "residences with timeshare rights" has been added alongside the existing references to "high-quality residences" and "detached houses", thereby addressing that attempts have been made to resolve the uncertainties in this regard.

Regarding the information and documents to be submitted with permit applications, in cases where the relevant residence is part of a building with multiple independent units, and in accordance with the Condominium Law No. 634 ("Law"), if the permit application concerns short-term tourism permits for residences with timeshare rights, a notarized copy of the decision of the condominium owners' association (or the co-owners), authorizing the management company for tourism leasing shall also be required for each such residence. "High-quality residence" criteria shall be applied in the documentation of residences with timeshare rights.

Under the same article, it is also stipulated that, for residences with timeshare rights, the permit must be issued in the name of the management company authorized by the condominium owners' association (or by the co-owners in the case of independent buildings). Required documents include the following:

timeshare or management agreement, A copy of the zoning status certificate (and, if the parcel is designated for tourism use, a letter from the relevant municipality in accordance with the Planned Spaces Zoning Regulation) and A notarized copy of the decision by the condominium owners' association or co-owners permitting the short-term rental and authorizing the management company.

You can access the full text of the Regulation amendment (Turkish only) here.

