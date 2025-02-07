Obtaining Citizenship By Purchasing Real Estate!

We ask you to familiarize yourself with the brief memo issued by our law firm regarding obtaining Turkish citizenship through property acquisition. Since June 13, 2022, the minimum investment amount required to apply for Turkish citizenship through real estate investment has increased from $250,000 to $400,000.

Step 1: Property Purchase

Foreign citizens who meet any of the following criteria may be eligible for Turkish citizenship based on the decision of the President of the Republic of Turkey.

Foreigners who have proof of acquiring property worth at least $400,000 or have pledged to acquire property with floor rights or floor easement worth at least $400,000 or an equivalent amount in Turkish Lira, with a notarized sales contract, and a right of first refusal for three years, recorded in the property rights registry under the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization and Climate Change.

List of documents for opening a bank account in Turkey:

Scan of the individual's passport Taxpayer identification number in the country of residence Potential taxpayer identification number in Turkey (obtained by us via power of attorney) The names of the parents along with the mother's maiden name Proof of residential address (this information is included in some passports; otherwise, address details can be provided in any utility bill received in the last 3 months, such as an electricity bill) For electronic banking services, a prepaid Turkish SIM card is required, as SMS confirmations may not be received in most cases. (We have included the necessary powers in the power of attorney text) (Obtain Turkish Citizenship) Documents required for obtaining citizenship through property acquisition: Proof of property ownership or information about the village/district, island, land, building, or private land Identity document or passport, with translation if necessary Obtaining a market value certificate for the property from the relevant municipal authority Mandatory earthquake insurance policy for buildings such as residential homes and workplaces 2 photos of the buyer and 1 photo of the seller, taken within the last 6 months Presence of a sworn translator if one of the parties does not speak Turkish In the case of transactions conducted through power of attorney issued abroad, the original or notarized copy of the power of attorney along with its translation Residence permit issued by the relevant police departments for foreign nationals whose property transactions require residence permit processing Obtaining the Compliance Certificate: After the property investment, a certification from the relevant institution is required to confirm whether the investment meets the eligibility requirement. Identification and compliance verification procedures are carried out by the Ministry of Turkey.

Step 2: Application for a Short-Term Residence Permit

After obtaining the compliance certificate, the investor must apply for a short-term residence permit by contacting the regional migration office. Investors applying for a residence permit must ensure that their passports are valid for at least 60 days beyond the required validity period of the residence permit.

Required documents:

Copy of passport

Health insurance policy valid in Turkey

Bank statement

4 biometric photos

Photo of the entry stamp to Turkey

Receipt confirming the payment of the application fee (taxes) to the relevant authority

Final Step: Application for Turkish Citizenship After completing the residence permit process, the documents required for applying for citizenship should be submitted to the relevant institution.

List of documents for applying for citizenship:

Application form (VAT-4) (Filled out by us) 2 biometric photos, size 50×60 mm, following ICAO standards, with a white background and no spots Passport or equivalent document proving citizenship, or if the person has no citizenship, a document confirming this status (notarized translation of the passport) Proof of marital status and, if applicable, marriage certificate if the person is married or divorce certificate if divorced, or spouse's death certificate if the person is widowed (apostilled) Birth certificate or document, such as an excerpt from the household registry, that includes personal information, and IF THE PERSON IS MARRIED, an excerpt from the household registry or equivalent document proving the family ties between the spouses and children (apostilled) IF THE MONTH AND DAY OF BIRTH IS NOT AVAILABLE, a document obtained from the authorities of the person's country to fill in the birth date. If it is impossible to obtain, a signed declaration of recognition procedure according to Article 39 of the Civil Registry Services Law No. 5490 Receipt for the service fee payment at the treasury cashier (will be provided by us) Residence permit issued by the relevant police departments for foreign nationals whose acquired property requires residence permit processing Please note that additional documents may be required for citizenship applications through investment. Feel free to contact us with any questions regarding this matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.