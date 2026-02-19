Turkish Data Protection Roundup | 2026

Introduction

Since the entry into force of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data, our study titled "Turkish Data Protection Law Roundup 2026", prepared by Moroğlu Arseven and shared with you this year, comprehensively addresses the matters that should be taken into consideration during the compliance process with the Law on the Protection of Personal Data, the legislative amendments, practices, and the approach of the Personal Data Protection Board throughout the period 1 January 2025 – 31 December 2025.

As the Personal Data Protection Authority's 2025 Annual Activity Report has not yet been published, this study has been prepared on the basis of (i) the data included in the Authority's 2024 Annual Activity Report with respect to official statistics concerning 2025, and (ii) the public announcements, studies, and Board decisions published on the Authority's official website as of the date of publication. Following the publication of the official data regarding 2025, the study will be updated and additionally shared.

