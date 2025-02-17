Two-Minute Recap Of Recent Developments In IT Law Around The Globe

The EU's new Artificial Intelligence Act entered into effect on 2 February 2025. It mandates public and private organizations to ensure AI competence among staff.

EU Ushers in New AI Era

The EU's new Artificial Intelligence Act entered into effect on 2 February 2025. It mandates public and private organizations to ensure AI competence among staff with tailored expertise according to specific AI use (e.g. e-commerce or recruitment). The Act outright bans certain practices including government surveillance that utilises AI for social scoring or predictive policing. Manipulative AI practices, especially those targeting vulnerable groups such as children on social media, are also prohibited. The new regulation aims to balance AI's potential with the safeguarding of individual autonomy and privacy.

Californians Act Against LinkedIn

A class action lawsuit against LinkedIn has been filed by a group of Premium users in San Jose, California. The suit, which seeks USD 1,000 in damages per person, alleges that InMail messages were shared with third parties for AI training purposes without consent. “These are baseless allegations that have no basis in fact,” said LinkedIn in response.

IAPP Predicts Major Changes in 2025

The IAPP's global legislative predictions for 2025 highlight potentially significant shifts. Governments worldwide are expected to introduce stronger data protection measures which focus on AI governance, facial recognition, and cross-border data transfers. The European Union will continue its leadership with enforcement of the Digital Services Act and the AI Act, both of which will create clear frameworks for tech companies. The U.S. may also see progress in data privacy laws with states pushing for stricter regulations. Additionally, global data protection authorities will improve coordination to handle international privacy challenges in a push for harmonized laws across regions.

EDPB Assesses AI Bias

The European Data Protection Board's (“EDPB”) Complex Algorithms and Effective Data Protection Supervision project aims to assist data protection authorities in evaluating AI bias and ensuring the effective implementation of data subjects' rights. The project, initiated at the request of the German Federal DPA and written by Dr. Kris Shishak, provides methods and tools to assess AI bias and enhance protection of individuals' rights in AI contexts. The project is part of the EDPB's Support Pool of Experts program.

ICO Supports UK AI Action Plan

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (“ICO”) has responded positively to its government's AI Action Plan by emphasizing its potential to transform business and public services. ICO Executive Director Stephen Almond highlighted the importance of fostering public trust in AI and the organization's commitment to guiding businesses to innovate responsibly, citing initiatives such as regulatory support and collaboration through the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum. The ICO looks forward to working closely with the government to implement the plan, ensuring it maximizes AI's benefits while safeguarding public interests

