YEKDEM Yönetmeliği'nde Yapılan Değişikliklerin Getirdikleri

Contributor

Kesikli is an internationally recognized law firm that is regularly rated as one of the leading law firms in Turkey by the independent legal guide Legal500. Kesikli has made a name for itself as an international boutique law firm that exceeds its clients’ various needs with a personalized touch. Kesikli serves a diverse client base, from global corporations to small, entrepreneurial companies and individuals in a range of transactional, litigious, and regulatory matters. Through its involvement as counsel to investors, contractors, project developers, trading companies, and private individuals, Kesikli established a trustworthy reputation as the provider of tailored legal solutions in the areas of Corporate and Commercial Law, Energy Law, Real Estate and Construction Law, Intellectual Property, Employment Law, Litigation, Arbitration and Private Client Solutions on contentious and non-contentious matters.