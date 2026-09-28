Published on 18 August 2026 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology (“Ministry”), the 2026–2030 AI Action Plan of Türkiye (“Action Plan”) sets out 16 priority actions aimed at structuring Türkiye's artificial intelligence ecosystem within a comprehensive legal, technical, and economic framework.

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An Overview of Türkiye's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Action Plan from General and Legal Perspectives

Published on 18 August 2026 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology (“Ministry”), the 2026–2030 AI Action Plan of Türkiye (“Action Plan”) sets out 16 priority actions aimed at structuring Türkiye's artificial intelligence ecosystem within a comprehensive legal, technical, and economic framework. Built upon four main themes— “Discover”, “Benefit”, “Produce”, and “Govern”—the Action Plan adopts the principles of human-centeredness, ethical responsibility, trustworthiness, sustainable development, and digital sovereignty. This study examines the legal-ethical framework, data governance and open data policies, the legal regime of digital infrastructure and investment incentives, and the dimensions of international legal integration presented by the Action Plan through a comprehensive approach.

As is known, the rapid global development of artificial intelligence technologies necessitates the adaptation of legal systems and public policies. While the proportionate risk approach and trustworthy AI standards pioneered by the European Union with the EU AI Act are being embraced worldwide, Türkiye also envisions various strategic steps in line with its digital sovereignty and technological independence objectives. The Action Plan aims to establish the regulatory framework in harmony with technological development and scaling processes in the field of artificial intelligence, while fostering market-oriented applications.

1. Fundamental Principles of the AI Action Plan

Fundamentally structured around four main themes—“Discover”, “Benefit”, “Produce”, and “Govern”—the Action Plan comprises a total of 16 actions, with four priority actions designated under each theme. To translate these themes into action and establish the targeted infrastructure, it is essential to collectively deploy public budgets, private sector investments, international funds, incentive mechanisms, and public-private partnerships.

Pursuant to the Action Plan, the duty of serving as the highest decision-making body and establishing inter-institutional coordination has been entrusted to the National AI Council.

Accordingly, within qualitative and structural frameworks, the core elements constituting the AI ecosystem are analyzed through a matrix of layers and cross-cutting components. In this context:

The “Energy” layer covers the low-carbon emission and scalable power supply required by AI infrastructure; The “Computing Hardware” layer covers graphics processing units (“GPU”), chip technologies, accelerators, and diversified, resilient hardware capacity based on the multi-supplier principle; The “Infrastructure” layer covers not only raw computing capacity but also data storage, network systems, data centers, and AI factory concepts; The “Models and Data” layer covers sector-specific foundation models, data ecosystems, and export-ready packages for global markets; The “Applications” layer covers AI-driven solutions generating value in the field across the public and private sectors.

The four core implementation principles guiding and forming the basis of the Action Plan's execution are set forth below:

Speed and Clarity: Priority will be given to identifying a limited number of high-impact areas and establishing quantitatively measurable targets. Market Orientation: Through pilot implementations to be carried out in the public and private sectors, it is aimed to validate value in the field and rapidly scale successful solutions. Trust and Responsibility: A proportionate risk approach, institutional transparency, and independent assessment mechanisms are adopted; the envisaged legal regulatory framework is designed not as a rigid barrier hindering technological innovation, but rather as a flexible structure ensuring safe scaling. Phased Implementation and Prioritization: It is adopted that the envisaged actions will be implemented in a phased approach, taking into account institutional capacities, technical infrastructure sufficiencies, budget allocations, and regulatory readiness levels. In this context, initial priority will be given to establishing governance structures, setting up data-sharing mechanisms, expanding access to computing capacity, public pilot projects, and creating a trustworthy AI framework.

2. Timeline of the Action Plan

Pursuant to the scheduling of the Action Plan, priority will be attributed during the 2026–2027 period to establishing core governance mechanisms, executing pilot implementations regarding data spaces, carrying out initial AI integrations within public legal entities, and clarifying the legal and practical boundaries of investment processes relating to computing capacity. Conversely, during the 2028–2030 period, the main focus will be on scaling pilot projects, transforming sector-specific foundation models into commercial value, consolidating international legal and commercial partnerships, and achieving ultimate investment targets.

3. Main Themes of the Action Plan

3.1. Theme 1: Discover

The primary objective of the actions structured under Theme 1 is to increase awareness of the potential opportunities and risks inherent in artificial intelligence systems, establish core competencies, and mature the data ecosystem and normative framework. In line with these objectives, a series of strategic steps are planned to be taken to disseminate AI literacy across society and integrate qualified human resources into the system.

Action 1: “National AI Literacy and Safe Use Program”

Under the program, it is targeted that at least 1.5 million citizens in the first 12-month period and 5 million citizens by the end of the 24-month process will complete the training. Accordingly, organizing periodic AI literacy workshops across 81 provinces and training at least 1,000 trainers in the initial six-month phase are envisaged.

On the other hand, the success of the program will be analyzed not only through quantitative participant data, but also via qualitative learning outcomes. In this context, through assessment and evaluation tests to be applied before and after the training processes, participants' gains in safe use, personal data protection awareness, combating misinformation, utilization of generative AI systems, and compliance with ethical use principles will be monitored.

Micro-certificates designed within the scope of the programs will not only demonstrate access to program content but will also show that the required minimum proficiency threshold has been met. The execution responsibility of the action rests with the Ministry; the Ministry of National Education, the Cyber Security Presidency, the Directorate of Communications, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) will act in cooperation during the implementation processes.

Action 2: Advanced Research Capacity Program in the Field of AI

By the end of 2027, it is targeted to implement core AI curricula in at least 50 universities, finalize the “10,000 Advanced AI Specialists” program, and integrate at least 70% of the graduates of this program into AI-focused employment or product development processes.

Simultaneously, 100,000 AI application professionals are expected to complete micro-qualification and sectoral certificate programs; within the framework of the “Workforce Transformation Program”, at least 100,000 personnel are planned to complete sector-specific AI competency modules within a 24-month period. Furthermore, within the scope of the “Occupational Reskilling Program”, a job-displacement impact map is to be published in the first 12-month phase; at least 1 million workers are to be subjected to occupational transformation assessments by the end of the plan period, and at least 60% of the guided workforce are aimed to transition to a new role, occupation, enhanced existing position, or additional certification process.

In addition, through the “AI Pioneers” program, at least 500 graduate and postdoctoral fellows are to be supported to reach a cumulative total of at least 1,000 active fellows; through the “Global AI Talent Program”, at least 500 international experts are targeted to participate in research, entrepreneurial, or educational activities in Türkiye. The coordination of these actions will be primarily conducted under the auspices of the Ministry; the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Cyber Security Presidency, the Council of Higher Education (CoHE), TÜBİTAK, the Investment and Finance Office, the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR), the Vocational Qualifications Authority, and other relevant authorities will act in cooperation during the implementation phase.

Action 3: Data-Driven AI Transformation

Following the publication of sectoral roadmaps, it is targeted to operationalize at least 3 pilot data spaces and 25 shared datasets, and to publish at least 2,000 public datasets within the National Data Library in machine-readable formats with standard metadata and open licensing information. Furthermore, at least 80% of the datasets are expected to maintain their up-to-date status, and at least 100 of them are envisaged to be made accessible as high-value data products via application programming interfaces (API).

The success of these datasets will not be analyzed solely through quantitative targets, but will also be subjected to audit within the framework of quality and usability indicators.

In this context, to measure the success of datasets, a data quality score incorporating criteria such as machine readability, metadata integrity, timeliness, API accessibility, licensing openness, compliance with data anonymization procedures, and user feedback will be established. These quality scores regarding high-value data products made accessible under the National Data Library will be regularly shared with the public in accordance with the principle of transparency.

The primary execution of this action rests with the Ministry and the Cyber Security Presidency; the Turkish Data Protection Authority (DPA), the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB), TÜBİTAK, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TEA), and relevant sectoral regulatory authorities will act in coordination and cooperation during execution processes.

Action 4: Establishment of a Regulatory Environment Protecting Citizens' Rights and Providing Predictability for Investors

A national legal and ethical framework for AI, taking into account the European Union's proportionate risk approach, will be developed.

Within the first 12 months, the Action Plan envisages the publication of proportionate risk guidance and sector-specific annexes, the establishment of the National AI Ethics Board, the full operationalization of the TÜRKPATENT AI Fast Track, and the implementation of the Algorithmic Impact Assessment and Model Card package for newly deployed high-impact public-sector AI systems.

The Ministry and the Cyber Security Presidency will serve as the lead institutions.

3.2. Theme 2: Benefit

Within the framework of the steps designed under Theme 2, it is envisaged to operationalize the relevant infrastructure and disseminate AI applications across public authorities, the private sector, and individual use cases by leveraging the achieved level of awareness and qualified human resources. Accordingly, it is targeted to maximize operational efficiency and generated value through this technological integration.

Action 5: Establishment of a Competitive and Low-Carbon National Computing Backbone

In the first 6-month period when the action begins to be implemented, the National AI Computing Strategy and the long-term Investment Plan are envisaged to be published, and the Computing Portfolio to be enacted. Accordingly, by 2030, it is targeted to reach at least 1 GW of installed AI/data center capacity, an annual low-carbon power purchase agreement (PPA) volume of at least 10 TWh, a cumulative total storage capacity of at least 1 EB, and a national backbone capacity of at least 100 Tbps, and these indicators will be monitorable publicly and transparently in accordance with the principle of transparency.

The aforementioned monitoring framework will encompass not only total installed capacity, but also AI accelerator capacity, public reserve GPU-hour volume, training and inference workload distribution, Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) performances, low-carbon electricity procurement ratio, and user access metrics.

The execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Presidency's Investment and Finance Office, TÜBİTAK, the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TETC), and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) will act in coordination and cooperation during implementation processes.

Action 6: "GPU for All" Program

In the first 6 months, the first call of the program is aimed to be launched, and by concluding capacity agreements with at least five accredited domestic data centers in the first phase, at least 2 million GPU-hour computing credits are targeted to be allocated annually to researchers, startups, and SMEs. It is intended that at least 40% of this allocation be reserved for tech-startups, and that the total annual allocation volume be raised to at least 20 million GPU-hours by the end of 2028. At the same time, flexible access models, including unit consumption (token) credits, are planned to be offered to users showing competence in AI development processes.

The primary responsibility regarding the execution and coordination of this action lies with the Ministry and the Cyber Security Presidency.

Action 7: Public Sector Leading AI Transformation and Shaping the Market through Public Procurement

In the first 12-month phase, it is aimed to implement a total of at least 30 pilot projects across at least 10 ministries within the framework of at least 2 pilot application waves. In this regard, it is targeted to establish end-to-end pilot-to-scale pipelines for at least 10 critical public service items within public services and to subject high-impact AI systems integrated within public institutions to certification and evaluation procedures.

Furthermore, pilot tests of at least 5 AI-supported public service applications to be offered for citizen use via the e-Government infrastructure are envisaged to be executed and subsequently scaled.

The primary execution of this action rests with the Cyber Security Presidency; the Ministry, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and the Strategy and Budget Presidency will act in coordination and cooperation during execution processes.

Action 8: Establishment of a Predictable Support Mechanism Spanning from Idea to Product via Sectoral AI Programs and SME Vouchers

In the first 12-month period, it is aimed to implement pilot programs in designated priority areas. Within this scope, it is targeted to allocate at least 1,000 vouchers, to transition at least half of the projects included in the support scope to field pilot applications, and to convert at least one-third of these applications into permanent products or services. In addition, achieving an average efficiency or quality increase of at least 10% in these pilot projects compared to baseline levels; limiting the transition period from the trial phase to the pilot phase to a maximum of 4 months, and the transition period from the pilot phase to the final product to a maximum of 6 months are envisaged. Solutions achieving success in the field are targeted to be mainstreamed and disseminated across at least two institutions or facilities within a 12-month period.

The primary execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; KOSGEB, TÜBİTAK, TEA, and relevant sectoral regulatory authorities will act in cooperation.

3.3. Theme 3: Produce

Through the actions structured under Theme 3, it is targeted that all segments of society generate value by benefiting from artificial intelligence technologies, develop innovative solutions and applications, mobilize financing resources, construct proprietary models, and acquire competence in physical AI production. In this context, it is envisaged to establish “AI Growth Zones” and “Regional Centers of Excellence”; institute funding mechanisms extending from fundamental research to the entrepreneurship ecosystem; integrate sectoral AI models into global markets by developing them; and strengthen domestic production capacity in the fields of physical AI and robotics.

Action 9: AI Growth Zones and Regional Centers of Excellence

In the first 12-month period, it is aimed to declare the AI Growth Zone—defined as "a special-status area dedicated to large-scale data center and AI investments with pre-established energy, land, and telecommunications infrastructure, accelerated permitting procedures, and redundant fiber connectivity"—and to complete the selection process of anchor investors. Within this scope, it is targeted to operationalize at least one AI Growth Zone with its initial phase capacity by the end of 2027; and by the end of 2028, to declare at least five AI Growth Zones and make at least three of them operational.

Furthermore, it is envisaged to reach a utilization level of at least 70% by the end of 2028 regarding the capacity operationalized in the aforementioned zones. On the other hand, it is planned to operationalize at least three Regional Centers of Excellence—which will operate jointly with universities, research institutions, and local industry stakeholders, providing SMEs and researchers with GPU access, secure data spaces, and prototyping facilities—and at least six access points.

The primary responsibility regarding the execution of this action rests with the Ministry.

Action 10: Funding Mechanism Spanning from Fundamental Research to Entrepreneurship

Through the National AI Research Fund, it is targeted to allocate a total of at least TRY 10 billion in financing to projects carried out in the fields of fundamental and applied research, and to advance at least 40% of the projects taken into the support scope to the pilot application or prototype stage.

At the same time, through the AI Growth Fund with a volume of TRY 15 billion, it is aimed to support Series A/B or scaling investments of at least 20 AI startups and to mobilize at least two units of private sector capital in return for each unit of public resource allocated.

The primary execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the Strategy and Budget Presidency, TÜBİTAK, and the Türkiye Wealth Fund will act in cooperation during execution processes.

Action 11: Development of Sectoral AI Models and Opening to Global Markets via Secure Export Line

In the first 12-month period of implementation, it is planned to publish the incentive and export framework, initiate the first call process, and implement the first pilot applications and strategic partnerships within the public sector.

In this regard, it is targeted to finalize the first licensing and export agreements by the end of 2027; and by the end of 2028, to conclude at least 10 licensing or co-development agreements, establish active partnerships in three priority markets, and reach at least 25 enterprise deployments abroad.

During this period, it is targeted to reach an annual pilot usage volume of at least 10 million GPU-hours—to be allocated from the National Computing Portfolio—and at least TRY 100 million in revenues derived from model exports. Each model version subject to export will be introduced to the market accompanied by a model card and a security testing package.

The primary execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; the Ministry of Trade will act in cooperation.

Action 12: Enhancing Domestic Production Capacity and Global Competitiveness in Physical AI and Robotics

By the end of 2027, it is aimed to launch physical AI pilot projects in at least three priority areas, establish at least three test sites, and implement at least three defense-to-civilian technology transfer projects.

At the same time, at least two joint university-industry robotics centers are planned to become operational; and by 2030, it is targeted to conclude at least five export or co-development agreements in the fields of physical AI and robotics.

The primary responsibility regarding the execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Ministry of Trade, TÜBİTAK, and CoHE will act in cooperation during execution processes.

3.4. Theme 4: Govern

Through the actions structured under this theme, it is targeted to safeguard sovereign AI capacity, establish AI security, attract global investments to Türkiye, effectively pursue international AI diplomacy, and assume regional leadership in line with fair, ethical, and trustworthy AI governance principles.

Action 13: Provision of Legal Predictability, Incentives, and Infrastructure Commitments for AI and Data Center Investments Under a Single Framework

By the end of 2027, it is planned to establish regional hubs, capacity agreements, or strategic partnerships in Türkiye with international cloud operators that will provide the domestic ecosystem with computing capacity, knowledge transfer, and market access opportunities. In full consensus with the targets under Action 5 and Action 9, it is aimed to support the mobilization of a total of at least USD 10 billion in AI and data center investments, predominantly from the private sector, by 2030. In the relevant process, the timeframe for preliminary eligibility and drawing up investment roadmaps in single-window applications specific to international investors is targeted to be limited to a maximum of 30 business days.

The primary execution of this action is under the auspices of the Ministry; the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Presidency's Investment and Finance Office will act in cooperation during execution processes.

Action 14: Assuming an Active Role in Shaping Global Standards Through AI Diplomacy and International Cooperation

By the end of 2027, it is planned to conclude bilateral AI cooperation framework agreements with at least five countries; and ensure technical opinions, position papers, joint statement contributions, or working group participations by Türkiye in processes before the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), G20, United Nations (UN), International Organization for Standardization / International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In this direction, it is aimed to sign memoranda of understanding with at least three international organizations and establish mutual recognition or conformity assessment cooperation regarding AI product and model exports in at least three target markets.

The success of these cooperations will not be evaluated solely through the number of concluded agreements; within the framework of each cooperation, it is targeted to develop technical working groups, joint test protocols, mutual recognition mechanisms, joint project calls, data or computing sharing frameworks, or export-facilitating concrete outputs. These outputs will be continuously monitored via annual progress reports.

The primary execution of this action is jointly under the auspices of the Ministry and the Cyber Security Presidency; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, and TÜBİTAK will act in coordination and cooperation.

Action 15: Implementation of Joint AI Infrastructure, Models, and Capacity-Building Programs Through Regional Partnerships and Multilateral Platforms

By the end of 2027, it is targeted to transition the first version of the joint Turkic languages model into the production environment under the Organization of Turkic States (“OTS”); establish at least one regional AI cooperation program under the umbrella of the OTS, the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (“D-8”), or the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (“OIC”); and enable at least 500 regional public personnel, researchers, or entrepreneurs to benefit from training and competency transfer activities through these programs.

Within this scope, it is planned to launch capacity-building programs with at least three regional partners and conclude framework agreements regarding joint computing infrastructure or data center cooperation with at least two strategic partners. Furthermore, it is aimed to create joint data catalogues or model adaptation programs in at least two sectors.

The primary responsibility regarding the execution of this action is jointly under the auspices of the Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Cyber Security Presidency.

Action 16: Enabling Innovative Solutions Through Enhanced Security Assessment Capacity, Regulatory Sandboxes, and Supportive Regulatory Measures

It is planned to institute a roadmap regarding standards and guidelines to guide the public and private sectors in the field of AI security. In this direction, it is aimed that at least one-quarter of the projects graduating from regulatory sandbox programs operated in at least five priority sectors be scaled within a 12-month period through licensing or public procurement mechanisms.

Furthermore, it is targeted to complete investigations and examinations regarding secure cloud computing utilization in regulated sectors and publish the relevant action plan within a maximum of 6 months.

The primary responsibility regarding the execution of this action rests with the Ministry, the Cyber Security Presidency, the Directorate of Communications, and TÜBİTAK.

4. Conclusion

Türkiye's 2026-2030 AI Action Plan aims not only beyond technological and tangible targets by anchoring digital transformation into a comprehensive normative and legal framework, but also to disseminate the use of artificial intelligence in public institutions, the private sector, and individual use while ensuring usage security. While the proportionate risk approach adopted in the Action Plan aims to provide a flexible regulatory environment without disrupting innovation and technological development, it also emphasizes compliance with data protection legislation and ethical principles.

Realizing all these elements in an integrated manner with international standards and cooperation networks is important in terms of structuring the national AI ecosystem in a sustainable manner, possessing both legal security and compliance with global norms.

Mechanisms foreseen by the Action Plan, such as safe use principles, compliance with ethical values, and the transparency portal to be implemented, aim to conduct processes on a public-audit-open, accountable, and predictable legal ground. In this direction, alongside the processes to be monitored via the National AI Progress and Transparency Portal, developments regarding the regulatory framework and standards within the scope of the action plan must be closely monitored.

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