Two-Minute Recap Of IT Law Around The Globe

US Expands Chinese Export Control List

US authorities have added 140 primarily China based companies to export control lists which target manufacturers of semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory chips essential for AI and advanced computing. The move aims to restrict China's ability to develop advanced technologies for use in military applications. China condemned the action as "economic coercion" while stepping up its own efforts to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing despite ongoing technological gaps.

Netherlands Broadens Investment Screening Law

Dutch authorities plan to make AI, biotech, nanotechnology and other advanced fields subject to its investment screening law which allows the government to block takeovers on national security grounds. A finance minister cited increased hybrid threats such as cyberattacks and espionage as core reasons for the expansion. The updated law, expected to be introduced late 2025, follows earlier measures restricting semiconductor exports to China. Potential purchases of critical Dutch infrastructure, real estate or technology must now undergo security reviews lasting between 8 weeks and 6 months.

Meta Opposes OpenAI's For-Profit Transition

Meta has urged California's Attorney General to block OpenAI's shift to a for-profit model citing the risk of exploiting non-profit benefits. The move comes amid legal actions from Elon Musk who has accused OpenAI of prioritizing profit over public interest. OpenAI defends the transition as maintaining its mission during restructuring.

US Official Highlights AI Safety Challenges

Director of the US AI Safety Institute Elizabeth Kelly has stated that evolving AI technology hampers efforts by policy makers to establish effective safeguards. Issues such as "jailbreaks" bypassing security and tampering with synthetic content markers remain unresolved. The Institute collaborates globally to develop interoperable safety tests and emphasizes AI safety as a bipartisan priority.

Italian Regulator Warns Publisher

Italy's data protection authority has warned publisher GEDI against sharing personal data archives with OpenAI citing possible EU regulation breaches. GEDI's partnership with OpenAI aims to provide Italian-language content via ChatGPT; however the regulator raised concerns regarding use of sensitive data in AI system training. GEDI has stated no such data has been shared to date and hopes to open a constructive dialogue. OpenAI has not commented

