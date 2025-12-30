Hergüner Newsletter 2025/47

The final 2025 edition of our newsletter, highlighting key legal topics and regulatory developments in Türkiye and beyond is now available!

This issue features articles on M&A developments, legislative changes, real estate regulations, and emerging legal challenges across various practice areas.

We hope you enjoy this final 2025 issue of our newsletter, and please visit our website for the full issue: https://herguner.av.tr/en/newsletter-2025-47

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.